Family Picks: Easter egg hunts, a nature challenge and love for senior pets

There are egg hunts this weekend, as well as a Triangle-wide citizen science opportunity. And if your family is seeking its next pet, one local animal rescue is offering lower fees for older dogs and cats in need of a home.
▪ April is senior pet month with Independent Animal Rescue, a Durham-based nonprofit animal rescue and rehab program. It’s true that kids are drawn to puppies and kittens, but senior pets (aged 7 and up) can make relaxed, gentle companions – plus, adopting an older pet can be a valuable lesson in compassion for your young ones. Adoption fees this month are half-price, which means $75 for dogs and $50 for cats. Visit animalrescue.net/featuredpets and be sure to note which pets are and aren’t good with kids as you browse.
▪ JC Raulston Arboretum’s spring egg hunt started last Monday and continues over the weekend. Rather than the usual candy-filled plastic eggs, there are brightly painted wooden eggs hidden around the arboretum. On each one, a letter is painted. You find the eggs, unscramble a secret message and say that word at the visitor’s center during staffed hours to receive a prize. This is a self-guided tour, and the eggs aren’t hidden in tricky spots – the point is to have fun. No baskets or reservations are required and this egg hunt is free. Go by the arboretum 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday or 1-4 p.m. Sunday to participate. Visit jcra.ncsu.edu.
▪ Clayton’s Easter egg hunt is Friday morning at the Clayton Community Park. The hunt is for ages 5 and under and starts at 10:30 a.m., so arrive early to be sure you’re parked and ready in time for the hunt. The Easter Bunny will be there as well to take pictures with families. Visit townofclaytonnc.org.
▪ Friday is also the start of the City Nature Challenge at the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. This is a citizen science competition to see which city’s citizens can document the most biodiversity using the iNaturalist app over a five-day period, and other contenders include much larger cities like Los Angeles and Miami. To participate, stop by the museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday for drop-in programs and downtown biodiversity walks. There will also be guided nature hikes and hands-on iNaturalist training at Prairie Ridge Ecostation between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Or, if you can’t make either event, simply download the free iNaturalist smartphone app and use it to submit photos from any Triangle area outdoor space. Photos must be taken between April 14 and 18 and submitted by noon on April 22. Visit naturalsciences.org or iNaturalist.org.
