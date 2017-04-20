Family Picks: RLT’s ‘James and the Giant Peach,’ Arbor Day festivities and more

Plant a tree this weekend as part of an early Arbor Day celebration in Wake Forest (Arbor Day itself is April 28) or make art of recycled goods in observance of Earth Day in Durham. Also this weekend, Raleigh Little Theatre’s “James and the Giant Peach” opens, while a Children’s Day fest comes to Cary.
▪ Raleigh Little Theatre’s stage adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic “James and the Giant Peach” opens April 21 and runs through April 30. It’ll be a good show for fans of Dahl’s books, but also for aspiring young actors: Michael McKenna, a 10th-grader at Durham’s Voyager Academy, plays James. Opening weekend shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $17 for adults and $11 for those 12 and younger. Visit raleighlittletheatre.org to see other showtimes.
▪ Wake Forest marks Arbor Day Saturday with seedling giveaways and festivities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Urban Forestry Board will have hundreds of seedlings to give away, including buttonbush, American hornbeam, overcup oak, dogwood and Shantung maple. For kids, there will be birdhouse-building, “tree cookie” necklaces and other art activities. Visit wakeforestnc.gov/arbor-day.aspx.
▪ Saturday, the American Turkish Association of N.C. and Sister Cities Association of Cary present their Children’s Day Festival at Sertoma Amphitheatre, which is in Cary’s Bond Park. Performers include Indian, Chinese and Turkish dancers, as well as Latin, Filipino and Taiwanese troupes. There will also be balloon animals, face-painting and an international foods tasting area. Visit kids.ata-nc.org to learn more about this free festival of youth, fun and diversity, which lasts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ In Durham, the N.C. Wonder of Learning exhibit currently installed at Northgate Mall hosts Materials Day, a free outdoor art event. Local artists and educators, including the Scrap Exchange, will be on hand between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday to facilitate creative use of natural and recycled materials. Also and separately, hundreds of works of art by Durham Public Schools students will be on display throughout Northgate between April 21 and May 24. Visit northgatemall.com, or learn more about the Wonder of Learning exhibit at northcarolinawol.org.
