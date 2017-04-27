Family Picks: Story times planned for Independent Bookstore Day

Books, books, books! This weekend sees Independent Bookstore Day, with a number of local booksellers participating, as well as a library book sale in Durham. In Raleigh, the North Carolina Museum of Art offers a teen-oriented art party, while Blue Jay Point County Park celebrates songbirds.
▪ Saturday, several area bookstores celebrate Independent Bookstore Day, and many of them include children’s activities. Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh holds a special story time at 10 a.m. with Elephant and Piggie of Mo Willems’ popular young readers series, as well as several other kid-oriented activities throughout the day. Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill holds a special story time at 11 a.m., while The Regulator Bookshop in Durham holds one at 10:30 a.m. Other area bookstores participating in Independent Bookstore Day are McIntyre’s Books in Fearrington Village, Letters Bookshop in Durham and Read With Me in Raleigh. Visit indiebookstoreday.com, or just swing by your local bookstore.
▪ Saturday, Durham Country Library and Book Harvest celebrate Día de los Niños (Children’s Day) with a book swap at Northgate Mall’s Children’s Alleyway. Books from infant- to teen-oriented can be swapped for others between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will also be interactive activities, magic, face painting and Latin American dance. Also at Northgate this weekend, the Friends of the Durham Library holds a book sale at Books Among Friends, which occurs Friday between 3 and 8 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visit northgatemall.com and friendsofthedurhamlibrary.org.
▪ ArtScene, the North Carolina Museum of Art’s annual free event for North Carolina teens, is Saturday between 1 and 4 p.m. Seven local teen musicians are slated to perform, while attendees are welcome to engage in collaborative art. Plus, there’s a juried exhibit of teen-created art (which will be on view in NCMA’s East Building June 2- and Sept. 10), guided meditation, and tarot reading. Visit ncartmuseum.org.
▪ Blue Jay Point County Park, which is on Falls Lake, celebrates 20 years of Songbird Celebrations with Saturday’s festival. Come out for bird-related games, crafts, story times and hikes between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended for some of these activities, though the remaining spots will be available during the Songbird Celebration itself. Visit wakegov.com/parks/bluejay.
Send Family Picks suggestions to newsobserverfamilypicks@gmail.com
Comments