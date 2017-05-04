Family Picks: Enjoy fun and games at Carrboro Day, or go take a hike

Take a walk in a state park as part of a statewide initiative to get people outside and hiking, or get the family out to a breast cancer fundraiser Saturday morning in RTP. In Carrboro, we get both Carrboro Day and the Carrboro Elementary School Fair.
▪ Hike NC, a joint initiative by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and the North Carolina State Parks system, offers dozens of free guided hikes statewide over the next few weeks. There are several options in and near the Triangle this weekend and next week, including a Haw River State Park hike Saturday morning. For the full list of local hikes, visit gohikenc.com/triangle. Be sure to note level of difficulty, which is listed for each hike, when planning an outing with your kids.
▪ The Susan G. Komen Triangle Race for the Cure, which raises breast cancer awareness and funds to fight the disease, starts with a competitive 5K race Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at the Frontier in Research Triangle Park. Also that morning there will be a survivor celebration, a recreational race and after-race festivities starting at 9:30. This is designed to be an all-ages event, so there will be a family fun zone, bounce house and kids dash. Register to run, donate or learn more at komennctc.org.
▪ The Carrboro Elementary School Fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school in downtown Carrboro. There will be games for kids and adults, as well as a silent auction and fundraiser raffle. Expect cotton candy, bounce houses, face painting and a Mexican food tent. Carrboro Elementary PTA chair Karen Herpel can be reached at kherpel@yahoo.com.
▪ If the Carrboro Elementary School Fair left you wanting more, you could always check out Carrboro Day, which is Sunday afternoon at the Carrboro Town Hall. Play interactive field games, listen to music, dance, create crafts or just bask in all things Carrboro between 1 and 5 p.m. Check out this free celebration’s full schedule at carrboroday.com.
Send Family Picks suggestions to newsobserverfamilypicks@gmail.com
Comments