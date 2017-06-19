Watch this little boy's reaction when he learns he finally gets to go home from the hospital

Ian Pfaff assembles Mad Max-mobiles for his kids from the odds and ends in his garage that might otherwise be mistaken for "junk." His two young children haven't seen the movie, but their customized kiddie cars look like they are from the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.
President Obama got emotional thanking his family during his farewell Tuesday evening. He especially teared up thanking his wife Michelle for taking on a role she didn't ask for, with "grace and grit." Vice President Joe Biden might have received a roaring applause from the Chicago crowd when Obama thanked him.
JR Gilbert, a Somerset, TX special-needs student, wears shoes that are three sizes small for him. His Somerset peers raised money and surprised Gilbert with two pairs of brand new sneakers that are the right size.
Twin sisters Erika and Eva Sandoval, of Antelope, CA meet for the first time on Dec. 12 since their conjoined bodies were successfully separated in a risky surgery the week before at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.
Video: Matthew Rabon delivers a load of blankets from Project Linus to the emergency department at WakeMed North Hospital on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 in Raleigh, N.C. Rabon and his mother Tracy Rabon volunteer twice a month to pick up and deliver the blankets that are made by volunteers from across Wake County as a way for Matthew to learn about community service.
Watch a time lapse of the sun setting behind artist Amanda Parer's exhibition 'Intrude' on display on the Park Ellipse Lawn at the NC Museum of Art through November 6. The free 10-day exhibition features five giant inflated rabbits.
Franklin Graham spoke about House Bill 2, Hurricane Matthew and the upcoming election on the state Capitol grounds Thursday, October 13, 2016 in downtown Raleigh, N.C. Graham's "Decision America" tour concluded with his stop in Raleigh. Read more: http://www.newsobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article107905712.html