Family Picks: After a day of berry-picking, catch a new summer concert series

The family-friendly options this first weekend of summer include a touch-a-truck event at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, some Friday evening Latin dance music at Durham Central Park and a pollinator garden tour in Durham early Saturday.
▪ At many farms, blueberries are finally ready! So it may be a good weekend to take the kids berry-picking, though it would be wise to call before heading out to make sure your local farm has them – there was a late frost this year, after all. If you don’t know where a local farm is, a good place to start is at ncfarmfresh.com/farms.asp, which allows you to search by county and type of produce.
▪ Durham Central Park’s new summer concert series kicks off Friday evening with a concert by Orquesta GarDel, an innovative local Latin dance music ensemble with horns, percussion and enough rhythm to get kids (and grown kids) up and moving. These free concerts are Friday evenings at 6 p.m. and run through August 25, with a different act every week. Visit durhamcentralpark.org to see the full schedule.
▪ A lot of times, bees and wasps make kids nervous. While it makes sense (they, you know, sting) there’s also an opportunity this weekend for families to appreciate these buzzing insects – and other pollinators – at Keep Durham Beautiful’s Pollinator Garden Tour, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets to the 13 pollinator gardens on the tour are $18 for carpoolers, $10 for individuals and $8 for bicyclists. Visit keepdurhambeautiful.org.
▪ Sunday the Durham Bulls host a Touch-a-Truck event, where kids can get up close and personal with fire and rescue vehicles, police cars and even specialized vehicles like an investigations truck and a hazardous materials unit. This event is free and open to the public and lasts from 3 p.m. until the 5:05 start of that evening’s Durham Bulls game. Visit tinyurl.com/y8tsk9wy.
Send Family Picks suggestions to newsobserverfamilypicks@gmail.com
