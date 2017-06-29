Summer wouldn’t be summer without at least one drive into Chatham County for the Bynum Front Porch Music Series. This free and easy, family-friendly outdoor concert series takes place on the lawn of the Bynum General Store on Friday evenings in the summer, starting at 7 p.m.
Summer wouldn’t be summer without at least one drive into Chatham County for the Bynum Front Porch Music Series. This free and easy, family-friendly outdoor concert series takes place on the lawn of the Bynum General Store on Friday evenings in the summer, starting at 7 p.m. Robert Willett News & Observer file photo

Family

June 29, 2017 8:50 AM

Family Picks: Spend a little time on the Bynum Front Porch

By Corbie Hill

Correspondent

See some outdoor music this weekend, either in Bynum near the Haw River or in Durham by the Eno, or play a month-long game of Where’s Waldo? at local businesses in Raleigh. There’s something for sports fans, too, as the Carolina Hurricanes’ Summerfest is this weekend as well.

▪ Summer wouldn’t be summer without at least one drive into Chatham County for the Bynum Front Porch Music Series. This free and easy, family-friendly outdoor concert series takes place on the lawn of the Bynum General Store (now a community center in the little town) on Friday evenings in the summer, starting at 7 p.m. This week, Heart of Carolina Big Band Orchestra plays. Visit bynumfrontporch.org to view the rest of the summer’s schedule.

▪ The Festival for the Eno is Saturday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. This benefit for the Eno River Association features dozens of bands and a number of food trucks as well. It all takes place near the river itself, at West Point on the Eno Park in Durham. Admission is $23 at the gate for one day or $35 at the gate for both. Teens (13-17) pay $11 and kids under 12 get in free. Visit enofest.org.

▪ The Carolina Hurricanes’ Summerfest Celebration is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the PNC Arena in Raleigh. There will be autograph sessions and an equipment sale, plus games and bounce houses for the kids. Concurrently, the Hurricanes are holding a school supply drive, with collection bins located at the arena’s VIP entrance and in the East Priority Lounge during Summerfest. If you’re a hockey family, this free festival sounds like the ticket. Visit nhl.com/hurricanes/fans/summerfest.

▪ A number of Raleigh businesses, including Quail Ridge Books, are participating in a Where’s Waldo? hunt again, starting July 1 and running through the end of the month. It goes like this: kids pick up a Waldo Passport at any participating business, then hunt for the red-and-white-striped character at these stores. Kids who spot Waldo get a stamp and a $1 coupon, good on a “Where’s Waldo?” book from Quail Ridge. This concludes with a grand celebration July 30 at Quail Ridge. Visit quailridgebooks.com.

Send Family Picks suggestions to newsobserverfamilypicks@gmail.com

