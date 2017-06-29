Family Picks: Spend a little time on the Bynum Front Porch

See some outdoor music this weekend, either in Bynum near the Haw River or in Durham by the Eno, or play a month-long game of Where’s Waldo? at local businesses in Raleigh. There’s something for sports fans, too, as the Carolina Hurricanes’ Summerfest is this weekend as well.
▪ Summer wouldn’t be summer without at least one drive into Chatham County for the Bynum Front Porch Music Series. This free and easy, family-friendly outdoor concert series takes place on the lawn of the Bynum General Store (now a community center in the little town) on Friday evenings in the summer, starting at 7 p.m. This week, Heart of Carolina Big Band Orchestra plays. Visit bynumfrontporch.org to view the rest of the summer’s schedule.
▪ The Festival for the Eno is Saturday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. This benefit for the Eno River Association features dozens of bands and a number of food trucks as well. It all takes place near the river itself, at West Point on the Eno Park in Durham. Admission is $23 at the gate for one day or $35 at the gate for both. Teens (13-17) pay $11 and kids under 12 get in free. Visit enofest.org.
▪ The Carolina Hurricanes’ Summerfest Celebration is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the PNC Arena in Raleigh. There will be autograph sessions and an equipment sale, plus games and bounce houses for the kids. Concurrently, the Hurricanes are holding a school supply drive, with collection bins located at the arena’s VIP entrance and in the East Priority Lounge during Summerfest. If you’re a hockey family, this free festival sounds like the ticket. Visit nhl.com/hurricanes/fans/summerfest.
▪ A number of Raleigh businesses, including Quail Ridge Books, are participating in a Where’s Waldo? hunt again, starting July 1 and running through the end of the month. It goes like this: kids pick up a Waldo Passport at any participating business, then hunt for the red-and-white-striped character at these stores. Kids who spot Waldo get a stamp and a $1 coupon, good on a “Where’s Waldo?” book from Quail Ridge. This concludes with a grand celebration July 30 at Quail Ridge. Visit quailridgebooks.com.
