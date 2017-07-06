Family Picks: Spend some time outside, hiking at night or scouting for crawfish

Check out a tomato-rich farmer’s market in Carrboro this weekend, or spend some time outside – either finding bugs and snails or enjoying a moonlight hike. Or, in Raleigh, dancers from the American Dance Festival offer an African dance workshop.
▪ Saturday is Tomato Day at the Carrboro Farmer’s Market, providing an opportunity to sample and celebrate that juicy and (usually) red summer fruit. Come out between 8:30 a.m. and noon to sample sliced tomatoes, hear some live music or participate in the children’s activities. While you’re there, be sure to buy a little produce to take home. Visit carrborofarmersmarket.com.
▪ Macroinvertebrates (a fancy word for anything without a backbone you can see without a microscope) fill important ecological niches. Saturday morning, catch some and take a closer look at Lake Crabtree in Morrisville’s free Mighty Macros program. This lasts from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Register at wakegov.com/parks/lakecrabtree.
▪ Dancers from the American Dance Festival will be at Marbles Kids Museum for an African dance workshop Saturday between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Marbles is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $5, with kids 1 and under getting in free. Visit marbleskidsmuseum.org/calendar.
▪ Enjoy a full moon hike along the American Tobacco Trail in Apex Saturday evening, listening and looking for nocturnal animals. Flashlights are optional and won’t be used the whole time, particularly if it’s a clear night. This lasts from 8:30 to 10 p.m. and is all-ages (though you know your kids’ bedtimes better than we do, so plan accordingly). Dress in good walking shoes and bring water, naturally. This is $1 per person, and find the registration link at wakegov.com/parks/att.
