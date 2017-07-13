Family Picks: Turn your eyes to the sky this weekend at Jordan Lake

Two events this weekend look to the stars – one during the day, for little kids, and one after dark, for bigger kids with more flexible bedtimes. There are also two young readers’ fantasy author events Saturday in Durham and in Raleigh.
▪ Saturday evening, a diverse group of Southern fantasy authors for children and young adults hold a panel at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh. Most of these authors have new releases this year, making this an ideal event for both young fantasy readers and aspiring authors. This free panel starts at 6:30. Visit quailridgebooks.com.
▪ Another author, Jacqueline Ogburn, brings her middle grade fantasy novel “The Unicorn in the Barn” to Durham’s Regulator Bookshop Saturday at 3 p.m. This is the story of a boy who discovers that not only is the elusive white deer locals claim to have seen a unicorn, but that it’s hurt and being cared for by his veterinarian neighbor and her daughter. Visit regulatorbookshop.com.
▪ Marbles Kids Museum in downtown Raleigh holds its Out of this World Space Celebration Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Granted, it’ll be daytime, but kids can still fire off DIY stomp rockets, make their own model solar systems and make solar observations in the museum courtyard. That same day, Marbles IMAX is also showing “Hubble 3D” at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and “Journey to Space 3D” at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Marbles admission is $5, with kids under 1 admitted free, while movie tickets are $5 as well. Visit marbleskidsmuseum.org.
▪ Saturday in Chatham County, Morehead Planetarium holds its recurring skywatching program at Jordan Lake’s Ebenezer Church Recreation Area. During the day, it’s a swimming and boating spot. At night, though, it’s dark enough to aim telescopes at the stars and planets. Dress appropriately and keep an eye on the weather, or check the planetarium’s Twitter and Facebook feeds for cancellation notices. Skywatching at Jordan Lake lasts from 9 to 11 p.m. Visit moreheadplanetarium.org.
