Emmy Fashion: A bright, sparkly jewel box on the red carpet

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet may have taken place in downtown Los Angeles, but for several hours Sunday it felt as if it ran through a Rodeo Drive gem vault, thanks to an abundance of sparkle-embellished gowns, jewel-toned dresses and rich, velvet fabrics.
Among the standouts were Shiri Appleby in a bright-blue body-hugging sequin number from Diane von Furstenberg and America Ferrera’s midnight blue sequin embellished strappy gown from the pre-spring/summer 2017 Jenny Packham line.
And while it was far from the dominant color, the shades of yellow on the red carpet made for the most memorable hue of the night. That included Taraji P. Henson (in Vera Wang), Ellie Kemper (in Jenny Packham) and Emily Robinson in a Carolina Herrera gown in a shade that might best be described as lemon sherbet. The evening’s reigning queen of the canary color was Angela Bassett, who chose a simple, elegant – and exceedingly yellow – gown by Christian Siriano.
But the hands-down stunner of the night – and two-for-one on the trend front – was Sarah Paulson in an emerald-green Prada gown that was fully embroidered in variegated crystals, stones and plexi paillettes.
It’s hardly a jewelry box without precious metals. Going for the gold were Laverne Cox in Naeem Khan and Claire Danes in Schiaparelli. Silver stunners included Heidi Klum’s custom diamond pave silk-crepe cutout gown from the Michael Kors Collection, which was white but sparkled like silver under the lights, while Padma Lakshmi’s Naeem Khan gown made her look like she was sheathed in mercury.
There also were a number who took a page from the old Hollywood glamour playbook, including Tracee Ellis Ross in a custom one-shoulder cream silk cady evening dress; Tori Kelly in a black velvet mermaid gown by Paule Ka; Niecy Nash in a white strapless gown by Christian Siriano; and Rami Malek, in a white Christian Dior tuxedo jacket and black bow tie.
Standouts also included Priyanka Chopra, who lighted up social media with her red one-shoulder dress by Jason Wu and matching Brian Atwood sandals.
