Style Watch: Local designers show during Greensboro Fashion Week

A handful of designers with ties to the Triangle will get their time to shine on the runway this week just down I-40 during Greensboro Fashion Week. As part of the four-day event’s Emerging Designers show, Danielle Wiggans, Emily Costlow, Jasmine Rhodes and Moniquea Renee will show their collections along with several other up-and-coming designers.
N.C. State grad Wiggans will show the spring/summer 2017 collection, titled “Phoenix,” from her Dani Olva line. Influenced by old Hollywood glamour, Wiggans designed both clothing and handbags for the show. Also an NCSU alum, Rhodes will debut new structured looks inspired by First Lady Michelle Obama from her Kitty and Rhodes line. Apex resident Emily Costlow is a self-taught seamstress who designs for the “trendy, quirky girl,” while Raleigh resident and UNC grad Moniquea Renee got started as a designer after being unable to find clothing that fit her personal style.
The Emerging Designers show will be held 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 in the Empire Room of the Elm Street Center in Greensboro. Tickets are $75-$150 and include a shopping event and bar access. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit greensborofashionweek.com.
This Week in Trunks
The fall trunk show season is well underway. Here are this week’s happenings:
▪ Talbots hosts a fall trunk show of new styles from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in its Cameron Village store. Melissa Blalock from the company’s Massachusetts home office will be in attendance to debut new looks and offer styling tips. Refreshments will be served. Call 919-834-6188 to RSVP.
▪ Though we’re just getting into fall, Main and Taylor in North Hills has a preview of spring with styles for the 2017 season, along with new looks for fall from Donald J. Pliner in store Friday, Sept. 23. To make an appointment, call 919-821-1556.
▪ Bailey’s Fine Jewelry in Cameron Village will have some of the latest styles from jewelry designer Elizabeth Locke available during a trunk show, Saturday, Sept. 24. Locke’s pieces are inspired by her travels around the globe. Call 919-829-7337.
▪ Dovecote boutique in Pittsboro’s Fearrington Village picks its fall trunk show series back up this weekend with jackets and shirts from Vitamin Apparel, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25. The line features figure-flattering silhouettes in silk and other materials. For details, call 919-542-1145.
Rock the Runway
Local women model the latest looks for fall during the Rock the Runway show at StyleFinder boutique from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Attendees can enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres while shopping styles from the show. Ten percent of the evening’s sales will benefit Dress for Success Triangle NC. Tickets are $20 and available by calling 919-454-3068.
September Shave Event
Guys can learn the art of straight-edge shaving at Opulence of Southern Pines during their September Shave Event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24. Dan Nathan of straight razor company BevelSet will be on hand to give a tutorial. The first five attendees to sign up will receive a goodie bag of shaving products. To register, call 919-467-1781.
Send Style Watch tips to jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
