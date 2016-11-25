Style Watch: Chapel Hill mom creates tween fashion label Calzico

When shopping for clothes for her 11-year-old daughter, Chapel Hill mom Shannon Tennyson found the choices for tween-age girls to be a bit lacking.
“Tween girls need and want choices that are more empowering, yet often clothing choices for this age range are of poor fit, poor quality, and too youthful or too mature, leaving little to suit their specific growth and age needs,” she says.
So, though she had no fashion industry experience, Tennyson decided to create her own line of clothing aimed at her daughter’s age group. With the help of designer Abby Nurre, Tennyson began sketching pieces and selecting fabrics for Calzico, her tween clothing collection.
The line – which is designed for girls ages 6-14 – includes six pieces that are either reversible or convertible, such as a two-sided poncho and a jacket that can be worn four different ways. Tennyson says the thinking behind the functionality of her garments was to offer girls the freedom to change and customize their wardrobe.
“Each garment is designed to give the wearer the opportunity to make an independent decision about what they’re wearing, and how they’re going to personalize it, encouraging them to develop a sense of identity and personal style,” she says.
The pieces feature globally-inspired prints created by a South African artist. A big traveler, Tennyson wanted to capture the spirit of her journeys while inspiring girls to learn about cultures beyond their own.
In its infancy, the company is currently running a Kickstarter campaign to finance its first collection rollout. Pending completion of the campaign, preorders for the pieces will begin next month at calzico.com.
Tennyson says if the line takes off, she plans to create similar looks for boys. In the meantime, she hopes her clothing can help young girls feel more comfortable navigating what can be a tough time in their lives.
“We believe confidence is contagious,” she says. “Our pieces are thoughtfully designed to inspire confidence in tweens during what is often a difficult developmental stage.”
Wish List Party
With the holiday shopping season officially in full swing, Joint Venture Jewelry gets in the spirit with its annual Holiday Wish List Party, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. The Cary jeweler will serve food and wine while customers fill out their holiday wish lists. During the event, shoppers will get $100 off select purchases, and a portion of the day’s sales will benefit the Polka Dot Mama Melanoma Foundation, which funds melanoma research. For details, call 919-678-0092.
Charm Bar Launch
StyleFinder Boutique celebrates the launch of its new StyleFinder ID Charm Bar 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Attendees at the Raleigh shop’s soiree can take the StyleFinder ID mini-quiz for a personal style word, then choose a Moon and Lola charm that fits their result. The bar also offers vintage, initial and Swarovski crystal charms to allow shoppers to create their own custom bracelet or necklace. Snacks and cider will be served. Call 919-454-3068 for more info.
