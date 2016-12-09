Style Watch: Local makers markets feature gifts by artisans, crafters

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, two makers markets offer a healthy dose of local flair.
▪ More than 70 North Carolina artists, crafters and other vendors converge at the Durham Armory for the Patchwork Holiday Market. noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Shoppers can peruse handmade clothing, jewelry and accessories, along with vintage finds from vendors chosen through a juried process. Admission is free. For details, visit facebook.com/ThePatchworkMarket.
▪ And next weekend, the Pop-Up Raleigh Market returns with its Holiday Market, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Trophy Brewing and Taproom. The market features vintage and new items from area vendors, along with food, drinks and more. For the latest vendor lineup, visit facebook.com/popupraleigh.
Trunk shows
▪ Designer Lea-Ann Belter brings new styles from her eponymous brand, along with looks from her Astrid & Mercedes line, to Traditions by Anna bridal boutique in Raleigh for a trunk show, Dec. 16-22. Appointments are required. Call 919-783-8652 to reserve a time.
▪ CMI Jewelry Showroom in Raleigh hosts a trunk show with pieces from designers Effy, Royal Jewelry, Ben Cohan, Indiri Collection and Kuber on Saturday, Dec. 17. Shoppers can enjoy refreshments along with close-out pricing on trunk show items. For details, call 919-872-3346.
Bridal Shop opens
Coastal Knot, a bridal boutique with locations in Wilmington and Shallotte, has moved inland with a new shop in Cameron Village. The store carries wedding gown and bridesmaid dress designs from the likes of Nicole Miller, Allure Bridals and Hayley Paige, among others. The store is at 445 Daniels St. and is open Tuesday-Saturday by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 910-619-0028. More at coastalknot.com.
Lab diamonds come to Raleigh
Grown through an eco-conscious process, lab-grown diamonds offer an environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional diamonds at prices often 30 to 40 percent less expensive. Bailey’s Fine Jewelry is now the first store to carry these diamonds in the Triangle. The diamonds are available at both the Cameron Village and Crabtree Valley locations in Raleigh.
