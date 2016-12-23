Style Watch: Raleigh parents know how to keep your baby’s hat in place

Like many parents of toddlers, Raleigh mom and dad Dominique and Daniel Parrish had a hard time keeping a hat on their 18-month-old’s head. Worried about the harsh summer sun, the duo searched for a hat that would stay on their daughter’s head, but came up short.
“We noticed she always pulled the hat from the front down over her face, so my wife had the idea that it would be great to have the hat attached at the back of the neck so this wouldn’t be possible,” says Daniel Parrish. “We searched online to buy a product like this and it didn’t exist, so we decided to make one.”
The couple created a swimsuit for their daughter with an attached hat that she couldn’t remove. They affixed the hat to the back neckline of the bathing suit, which would make it more difficult for their daughter to pull it down over her face.
“Another added benefit to the hat being attached at the neckline is that if the child gets it off their head, it won’t be lost,” says Parrish. “Instead of blowing down the beach or sinking in the water, it will just hang conveniently on the back of their shirt.”
The suit-hat combo worked so well, the Parrishes decided to create more, and their children’s swimsuit line, Brimsuits, was born. The suits and rash guard tops are available for both boys and girls in sizes 3 months to 4T, made with fabric that offers UPF 50+ protection from the sun.
The pair recently wrapped up a Kickstarter campaign that brought in more than $10,000 in pre-orders for the suits, which will be available in the spring. For those who didn’t get in on the Kickstarter pre-order, the latest scoop on when the suits will be available is at brimsuits.com. Interested shoppers can sign up for the company’s newsletter to be notified when the swimwear will be available. The Parrishes also are in talks with several local boutiques to carry the line.
Send Style Watch tips to jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
