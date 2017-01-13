Style Watch: Apex woman invents curling iron for really long hair

Long-haired ladies know this story all too well. Apex inventor Alicia Kelley has a lot of hair, and every time she tried curling it with a conventional curling iron, it ended up taking twice the amount of time because the barrel of the iron was too short to wrap the full length of her tresses around.
So, she created her own solution – the Mr. Big Curling Iron – which boasts a barrel three inches longer than standard curling irons, giving it the ability to curl nearly an extra foot of hair.
“It will curl a single strand of hair from root to tip with just one pass,” says Kelley. “It effectively solves the problem of spending too much time curling your long hair. In fact, I can curl my whole head in under five minutes.”
Now the curling iron is a finalist in the Good Housekeeping/HSN American Dreams contest, which showcases entrepreneurs creating innovative new products. Kelley was selected as one of nine finalists from more than 600 submissions. She appeared on HSN last month along with her fellow finalists, and she was featured in the December issue of Good Housekeeping, as well.
“I knew I had a great product and knew other people would love it if they could only find out about it, but never in a million years did I think I would be selling them on national TV on a venue like HSN,” she says. “No words can describe how grateful I am for that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and to also be featured in Good Housekeeping. I had old friends messaging me that they saw me in Good Housekeeping and they were so proud of me.”
Kelley’s curling iron is available now on the HSN website at hsn.com/shop/good-housekeeping-finalists/16019, for $59.95. The winner of the competition will be announced in April, with the winning invention receiving the Good Housekeeping Seal for one year along with a product launch on HSN.
For Kelley – who had no previous training in business or manufacturing – creating this product and getting it into the marketplace was a challenge. And even if she doesn’t win the big prize, just getting this far feels like a major achievement.
“I worked for years and really saved to be able to make this happen,” she says. “It wasn’t easy, but I wanted to show my kids that if you want to make something good happen in your life, you have to persevere.”
Trunk Show
Traditions by Anna bridal boutique will have new gowns from Alyne Bridal in its Raleigh store Jan. 20-21. The show is by appointment only; to schedule, call 919-783-8652.
Winter Beauty Event
The beauty experts at Nordstrom at the Streets at Southpoint have tips and tricks for saving your skin during the season’s harsh conditions during the store’s Winter Beauty Event, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, Jan. 20-21. In addition to skincare how-tos, customers who spend $125 or more will receive a goodie bag full of cosmetic samples. To schedule an appointment, call 919-806-3700.
