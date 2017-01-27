Style Watch: Designers announced for NC State’s Art2Wear fashion show

N.C. State’s College of Design has announced the designer lineup for this year’s Art2Wear juried fashion show, slated for April 28 at the Talley Student Union.
This year’s student designers include Lizzy Lawrence, Laura Wyker, Carly Owens, Grace Bilbao, Alyssa Padnos, Cristina Wright, Jeanna Young, Hannah Stabler, Tristan Griffiths, Grace Hallman and Quinan Dalton. Tickets for the show are $60 for VIP seating and $30 for general admission. Tickets go on sale March 14 at design.ncsu.edu/art2wear or by phone at 919-515-1100.
Flourish Market Opens
With a mission to help survivors of sex trafficking, The Flourish Market held its grand opening this weekend in downtown Raleigh. The shop began as a mobile outfit driven around town by owner Emily Sexton and her husband, Chris. The two opened a brick-and-mortar shop on Tucker Street, carrying women’s clothing, accessories and gifts from brands that support vulnerable women around the globe by providing jobs. The store has partnered with the Red Cross for Human Trafficking Awareness to collect clothing and toiletries for women rescued from trafficking in the Raleigh area. Shoppers are encouraged to bring items to the store. For more info, visit theflourishmarket.com.
Bridal Show
Local brides can check out the latest in wedding gowns and connect with local wedding vendors at the Carolina Inn’s annual Bridal Showcase, Sunday, Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m., at the Chapel Hill hotel. Some of the companies slated to attend include Tre Bella Bridal and Boutique, Traditions by Anna, Bella Bridesmaids and Mina’s Studio, among others. Tickets are $15 and available at carolinainn.com.
Trunk Show Roundup
Fine Feathers boutique in Chapel Hill will have special occasion pieces from Marisa Baratelli Feb. 2-4. Customers can choose their color and style for custom pieces made within eight weeks. To schedule an appointment, call 919-942-3151.
Consignment Appointments
Dress designer consignment boutique in Raleigh is now scheduling spring consignment appointments at both its Wade Avenue and Six Forks stores. The store accepts new and gently used women’s clothing, handbags, shoes and jewelry from such brands as Alice + Olivia, Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg, J Brand, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff and Tory Burch, among others. To schedule an appointment, call 919-699-6505 (Wade Avenue) or 919-945-4997 (Six Forks).
Send Style Watch tips to jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
Comments