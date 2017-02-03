Style Watch: Trunk shows offer bridal wear, jewelry and So-Cal style

February is upon us, and this week’s trunk shows have a month-appropriate romantic feel. Here are some of the highlights:
▪ So Cal-style comes to Vermillion in North Hills this week during the Irene Neuwirth jewelry trunk show, Feb. 8-9. The Los Angeles-based designer draws inspiration from the ocean for her statement jewelry. For more info, call 919-787-9780.
▪ Sparklers from Phillips House Fine Jewelry make their debut at Bailey’s in Cameron Village during a trunk show held in concurrence with the store’s February Date Night, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. Attendees can nosh on goodies from Anisette Sweet Shop and bubbly from Wine Feed during the event. To RSVP, visit baileysdatenight.eventbrite.com.
▪ Alexia’s Bridal Boutique in Raleigh will have new spring styles from wedding gown designer Ines Di Santo in store during a trunk show Feb. 10-11. Customers will receive incentives for gowns purchased during the event. To schedule an appointment, call 919-829-5900 or email info@alexiasbridal.com.
Dress for Success Sale
Shoppers can score deals on new and gently-used designer women’s coats, jewelry, handbags, clothing and more during Dress for Success Triangle’s Boutique Sale, Feb. 11, at Northgate Mall in Durham. Proceeds from the sale – which runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – benefit Dress for Success’ work to help local women in need. The event is free, but shoppers can get early-bird access at 9 a.m. with a $20 donation. For details, call 919-286-2128.
Kendra Scott Opens
Jewelry store Kendra Scott celebrates its opening in North Hills on Feb. 11. The store – which also has locations in The Streets at Southpoint in Durham and Southpark Mall in Charlotte – features a design-your-own jewelry bar in addition to an assortment of other accessories. Throughout the day, shoppers can snack on sweets and drinks, and receive a free pair of earrings with a $75 or more purchase, while supplies last. The store is near Vermillion and the north entrance of JC Penney.
Send Style Watch tips to jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
