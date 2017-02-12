Raleigh native named ‘Model to Watch’ by New York Times Style Magazine

Wallette Watson is 21 and originally from Raleigh. Now she’s living in New York and walking in Yeezy and Coach shows and for labels like Christian Dior and Valentino.
Watson was named one of nine “Models to Watch” this season by The New York Times Style Magazine. She was the only American model on the list.
Watson is represented by Q Model Management and has Yeezy and Coach 1941 under her belt along with walking in Paris for Saint Laurent, Valentino, Sonia Rykiel and Christian Dior, according to the Times.
She’ll likely appear in shows in London and Milan this year.
And Watson is talented beyond modeling for some of the biggest names in fashion.
“If I weren’t modeling, I would be singing — working on an album, and in the studio day and night,” she told the Times. “I think I started singing when I came out of the womb!”
She also dances – classically trained in ballet.
“Being your own amazingly beautiful self is what sets you apart from everyone else,” she told the Times, “no matter what anyone says.”
