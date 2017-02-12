Raleigh native named ‘Model to Watch’ by New York Times Style Magazine

2:10 UNC's Roy Williams discusses loss to rival Duke Pause

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game

1:03 UNC coach Roy Williams bashes HB2 after win in Greensboro

1:56 Diverse crowd marches in Raleigh to champion civil rights, healthcare and immigration at HKonJ People’s Assembly

5:38 NC State's Gottfried: I am not going to lay down

2:13 NC State's Smith: I really believe we can be a great team, I still do

0:53 Raw Video: Thousands gather at HKonJ march in Raleigh

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students