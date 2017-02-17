Style Watch: Raleigh’s Humbly Made label expands into outerwear

Mitch Shepherd spent years working as a web designer, but he longed to create something he could actually hold in his hands. So, in 2014 he founded Humbly Made, a Raleigh-based clothing company specializing in graphic tees with local flair.
Shepherd later expanded the line to include limited edition canvas bags and knit caps, and recently introduced a collection of lightweight canvas jackets. He says the new collection is a first step toward creating a lifestyle brand that offers more than t-shirts.
“Outerwear is just the first of many steps,” Shepherd says. “New products on the horizon this year may include headwear, eyewear and home decor items.”
The coats – called “work jackets” – combine fashion and functionality with details like a water-resistant canvas shell, welt pen pocket and multiple inner pockets. The jackets come in black, navy and charcoal gray.
“They are made for the movers and the shakers out there getting their hands dirty carving their own path,” Shepherd says. “It’s for those working hard in their basements or garages chasing their own dreams, whatever they may be.”
The jackets are currently available at humblymade.com.
This Week in Trunks
▪ Fine Feathers in Chapel Hill hosts a trunk show doubleheader this week. The shop will have new jackets from Nina McLemore Feb. 22-25, along with the spring collection of evening wear from Frascara. To schedule an appointment, call 919-942-3151.
▪ Italian felt designer Nadia Bevegni comes to Dovecote Style in Pittsboro for a pop-up shop of her IT Felt Scarves, Feb. 25-26. Bevegni creates scarves, shawls and other accessories with felt made of silk and other luxury fabrics. Call 919-542-1145 for more details.
Fashion Show
New clothing from YanaK and watches by RAPP hit the runway at Mod Mule in Cameron Village for a fashion show, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 25. DJ Joe Bunn will provide tunes during the event. Call 919-307-4646 for info.
Belk Private Label Expands
Belk is expanding its Crown & Ivy private label, starting this month. The brand – which was launched in 2014 with women’s apparel – will now also offer men’s wear and women’s shoes. The men’s line includes everything from swim trunks to suits, and will be available in stores and online. The women’s shoe line debuts at 150 Belk stores and online this month, and will be in all stores by fall.
