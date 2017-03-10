Style Watch: Raleigh fashion shows benefit local causes

A pair of fashion shows this week give a first look at spring styles while raising funds for local nonprofits.
▪ Fashion for F.I.G.S features spring looks from North Hills boutiques such as Peter Millar, Uniquities, Charlotte’s, Fleur and Scout & Molly’s, among others 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., March 16, at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in North Hills. Sponsored by the Wake County Medical Alliance Society, the show benefits Filling in Gaps (F.I.G.S), a local nonprofit that provides prescription drug assistance to low-income and uninsured Wake County residents. The show will include a luncheon, silent auction, music by harpist Andrea Blanchfield and an appearance by Miss North Carolina 2016, McKenzie Faggart. Tickets are $60 for individuals, $240 for a table of four or $480 for a table of eight. Ticket sales end on March 15. To purchase tickets, go to visitnorthhills.com/event/fashion-f-g-s.
▪ New styles for spring hit the runway during a fashion show at C.T. Weekends in Cameron Village, noon-1 p.m., March 16. The lunchtime show includes food from St. Jacques French Cuisine. Tickets are $25, with proceeds benefiting the Community Music School. To reserve tickets, call 919-787-9073 or email ctweekends@aol.com.
Style Workshop
Style Finder boutique in Raleigh will offer advice on wearing the latest trends during its next Secrets of Style workshop, “How to Rock the Spring Trends at Every Age,” 6 p.m. March 16. Boutique owner and stylist Mary Michele Nidiffer will introduce some of the hottest trends for the season, and show women how to incorporate them into their wardrobes in age-appropriate ways. The workshop is free, and there will be prize giveaways for attendees. To RSVP, call 919-454-3068.
Trunk Show
Fine Feathers boutique in Chapel Hill will have fall sportswear designs from Laurel during a trunk show, March 13-14. The line features fashion-forward European designs. Call 919-942-3151 for more information.
Chanel Beauty Event
Kristen’s Shoes and Apparel hosts a day of beauty on March 16 with makeup artists from Chanel visiting the Cameron Village store. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers can receive makeovers free of charge. To schedule an appointment, call 984-202-5030.
Send Style Watch tips to jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
Comments