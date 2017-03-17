Style Watch: Durham-based Symbology Clothing partners with Rachel Zoe

Durham-based Symbology Clothing was selected to be a part of celebrity stylist and designer Rachel Zoe’s subscription service, Box of Style.
The company, which employs women artisans in India and the West Bank to create fair trade clothing with an international flair, was selected to be part of a box highlighting women-owned companies.
“It’s been incredibly validating and inspiring to have someone as respected in the world of fashion deem women’s empowerment and artisanship to be fashionable,” says Marissa Heyl, owner, Symbology. “This order allowed us to train many women in need of work in the art of screen printing. We are now working with those same women on creating themed boxes for our customers to give them sustained income.”
For the box, Zoe selected a scarf with an Art Deco-style peacock design. The order for this scarf created jobs for more than 100 artisans in India and led to the training of 10 women in the art of screen printing.
“Rachel told us she wanted an ascot-style scarf for the box, so we designed several peacock print mockups in various lipstick-inspired shades,” Heyl says. “The peacock is the national bird of India and a personal favorite motif of mine, so we added a vintage twist to go with our spring Art Deco theme. Rachel appreciates an homage to anything vintage and loved the deep berry and gold colorway.”
The subscription box is available at boxofstyle.thezoereport.com. Each box is $99, and this season’s box includes a handbag, earrings, a water bottle and cosmetics, in addition to the Symbology scarf.
Charity Event
Vert & Vogue once again partners with Urban Ministries of Durham to raise funds for local families in need. On Saturday, March 18, both locations of the Durham retailer will debut its new spring collection and look book, and donate 20 percent of its sales to the nonprofit. Call 919-797-2767 or 919-251-8537 for details.
Clothing Exchange
Vert & Vogue hosts its annual Clothing Exchange 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at their Five Points location in Durham. Gently-used donations will be available (along with the store’s new inventory), with proceeds from the event benefiting Urban Ministries of Durham. Leftover donated clothing will go to UMD and its Dress for Success partnership program. Call 919-797-2767 for details.
Bevello Fashion Show
Trends for the new season will be on display at the Bevello Spring Fashion Show at the store’s Cameron Village location, 7:30 p.m. March 23. The show will feature new looks inspired by the culture of Cuba and the natural beauty of the desert. For more info, call 919-821-0884.
Perfect Pant Party
StyleFinder Boutique aims to help women of all sizes and shapes find the right pair of pants for their body during the Perfect Pant Party, March 23-24. The Raleigh boutique’s stylists will help customers find the right style, and with each pair of pants purchased, the store will donate $5 to Interact, a local nonprofit helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. For more information, call 919-454-3068.
Breast Cancer Survivors Fashion Show
Survivors of breast cancer will hit the runway on March 25 for the Survivor’s Fashion Show at Macy’s in Crabtree Valley Mall. The show starts at 2 p.m., and tickets are $25 and available at the door. The show will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event in Raleigh.
