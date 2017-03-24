Style Watch: Spring trunk shows and ways to show your Tar Heel pride

Spring has officially arrived, and with it comes a spate of trunk shows featuring new looks for the season. Here’s the lineup:
▪ Galatea Boutique’s Hothouse Posey jewelry trunk show wraps up Sunday. The jewelry line is made by local designer Ndidi Kowalcyzk using enamel to create funky, colorful statement necklaces and more. For details, call 919-833-8565.
▪ New shoe styles from VanEli come to Main and Taylor for a trunk show March 31-April 1. The North Hills store will have additional spring and summer styles, all available in sizes 4-12, including hard-to-find narrow widths. For more info, call 919-821-1556.
▪ Dress Raleigh hosts a trunk show of handbags from New Vintage at its Wade Avenue location on March 30. New Vintage repurposes high-end handbags to create funky new designs – think a Louis Vuitton logo bag with a poop emoji applique or original bird art. Call 919-699-6505 for more information.
Ellie’s Hats Benefit
The nonprofit Ellie’s Hats supports children battling cancer by providing headwear, gift cards and more. Vineyard Vines in North Hills hosts a shopping event to support the charity March 28-29. During the event, shoppers who donate a child’s hat will receive 20 percent off purchases. All donations will go to Ellie’s Hats. For details, call 919-784-9304, and for more info about the charity, visit ellieshats.org.
Tanger Style Event
Tanger Outlets in Mebane celebrates the new season with their TangerStyle event, through April 16. Stores will offer discounts during the period, and shoppers will have a chance to win a $250 gift card each week. Visit tangerstyle.com for details.
Carolina Style
With March Madness in full swing, UNC basketball fans have an alternative to the traditional t-shirts to show their school spirit. A new line of fashionable team gear from Little Earth includes a Tar Heels infinity scarf, stadium tote and headband. The pieces are sold individually, or as a bundle at littlearth.com and fantopiashop.com.
Send Style Watch tips to jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
