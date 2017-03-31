Style: Durham markets highlight the work of local designers and crafters

Two shopping events this week highlight the wares of local designers and crafters. Here’s the skinny:
▪ More than 60 North Carolina makers and vintage vendors will gather at the Durham Armory for the Spring Patchwork Market, noon-5 p.m. April 2. Shoppers can peruse new and vintage clothing, jewelry, soaps, gifts, furniture and more from companies that are selected to participate in the market through a juried process. Vendors include Two Thirteen Shop, Dear Life Designs, Red Bird Goods, Metamorphosis Metals and Gibson Girl Vintage, among others. Admission is free. For more info on vendors, visit facebook.com/pg/ThePatchworkMarket.
▪ Locally-made sustainable products take center stage at the Eco Style Pop-Up shop at Liberation Threads in Durham, through April 9. Participating vendors include clothing from Reid Miller and Rivtak, and Fillaree soaps, lotions and cleaners, among others. Admission is free. Info: facebook.com/liberationthreads.
Fashion Exposé
Student designers from the N.C. State College of Textiles’ African American Textile Society (AATS) will compete on the runway for scholarships during the annual Fashion Exposé, 7-10:30 p.m. April 6. Held in the Talley Student Center ballroom, the event marks its 20th year of showcasing emerging designers and their collections. Tickets are $5-$20 and available at textiles.ncsu.edu. Ticket sales end April 5.
Fashion Show
New warm-weather styles hit the runway at Anthropologie in North Hills for a spring fashion show, 6-8 p.m. April 6. Seating for the show is limited; call 919-787-3884 to reserve a spot.
Sip and See
Dovecote Style’s Sip and See series continues this week with casual-chic knit jersey clothing from Corinne Collection, April 8-9. Shoppers can enjoy wine while checking out the latest dresses, separates and more from the collection at the Pittsboro boutique. For details, call 919-542-1145.
Send Style Watch tips to jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
