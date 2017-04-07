Style Watch: Durham boutique Vert & Vogue leaving Brightleaf

0:32 UNC Tar Heels' championship 'shining moment' in Lego animation Pause

1:39 UNC's Roy Williams on his Dadgum 'Royisms'

0:50 Lenovo promotes technology and art in Wake schools

0:56 UNC's Hicks: It is the best feeling I have ever felt

1:03 Roy Williams on winning three titles: 'I'm very, very lucky'

7:34 UNC Coach Roy Williams thanks thousands of Tar Heel fans at Smith Center

1:03 Relive the final seconds of UNC's NCAA National Championship

4:33 UNC's Justin Jackson speaks to media about the Tar Heels encore appearance at the Final Four

1:17 Jason Ray's Last Visit Home