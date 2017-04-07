Style Watch: Durham boutique Vert & Vogue leaving Brightleaf

Durham boutique Vert & Vogue announced this week its to consolidate operations to the Five Points location at 353 W. Main St., Durham, by July 1.
The men’s and women’s clothing retailer opened its Brightleaf Square shop in 2008, and the larger 2,100-square-foot Five Points store – which also houses the company’s online operation – opened in 2015.
“Due to our investments and success at Five Points, we’re moving our flagship location there,” says Ryan Hurley, owner of Vert & Vogue. “Our future is in the city center, especially with all the growth it’s experiencing right now.”
Hurley says the change won’t affect staff or daily operations. Learn more about the company at vertandvogue.com.
This Week in Trunks
Spring has finally arrived, and with it a spate of trunk shows with new looks for the season. Here’s this week’s lineup:
▪ Accessories retailer Kendra Scott in North Hills debuts its summer collection – which includes ocean-inspired pieces – on April 12. The store will donate 20 percent of sales during the hours of 5-8 p.m. to the Junior League of Raleigh. Call for details at 919-636-7700.
▪ Nordstrom at the Streets at Southpoint welcomes a representative from Dansko April 13 to debut new designs from the shoe company’s spring collection 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info, call 919-806-3700.
▪ New wedding gowns from designer Martina Liana will come to Lana Addison Bridal in Raleigh for a trunk show April 14-15. Shoppers making custom orders during the event will receive incentives. To reserve an appointment, call 919-460-8822.
Easter Egg Hunt
Egg hunts are just for kids, right? Not this week at StyleFinder Boutique in Raleigh. The shop at 6801 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 104, will host an adult Easter egg hunt with eggs filled with candy, gift cards, coupons and more hidden around the store April 14-15. For details, call 919-454-3068.
Spring Fling
Moon & Lola in Cameron Village celebrates the new season with their Spring Fling, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 15. During the event, there will be a 20 percent discount storewide, refreshments and a sunglasses giveaway with any purchase of $50 or more. Call 919-301-8717 for more information.
Yuni Comes to Dillard’s
Natural cosmetics company Yuni Beauty makes its North Carolina debut at select Dillard’s stores, including Triangle Town Center in Raleigh. Yuni will be part of a new section of natural indie beauty brands at the store dubbed “The Edge.” Yuni’s product line includes skin care, hair care and more.
