Style Watch: Charities win with fashion show and sale

The spring trunk show season marches on with everything from accessories to gowns this week. Here’s the lineup:
▪ Main and Taylor in North Hills will have new spring styles, as well as a preview of fall looks from Stuart Weitzman in store during a trunk show, April 27-29. For details, call 919-821-1556.
▪ Traditions by Anna bridal boutique in Raleigh hosts a trunk show doubleheader with new gowns from Lea Ann Belter and Astrid & Mercedes, April 28-May 14. To schedule an appointment, call 919-783-8652.
▪ New pieces from Elizabeth Locke come to Bailey’s Fine Jewelry in Cameron Village for a trunk show, April 29. The collection features rings, bracelets and more in gold and other metals with bold colored gemstones. For an appointment, call 919-829-7337.
Fashion Show
Fresh styles for spring hit the runway at Peachy Keen boutique in Cary for the Secret Garden fashion show at 7 p.m., April 27. In addition to fashion, attendees can bid in a silent auction, nosh on food and drinks and pick up a swag bag. Tickets are $20; 10 percent of ticket sales and 100 percent of silent auction sales benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle. Visit pksecretgarden.eventbrite.com to buy tickets.
Charity Sale
Thousands of charities from across the region will benefit during Belk’s spring charity sale, 6-10 a.m. April 29, at all Belk stores. Shoppers can purchase a $5 pass to access the event, which features special discounts and gift cards for the first 100 customers in each store. Gift cards range from $5-$100, with two $1,500 gift cards available company-wide. All customers will receive $5 off their first purchase, as well. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit a number of charities, including the March of Dimes, the American Cancer Society, Special Olympics and various other local organizations. For more info, visit belk.com.
Super Style Saturday
Raleigh’s StyleFinder Boutique celebrates its customers April 29 with Super Style Saturday. Throughout the day, the shop’s stylists will offer styling demonstrations and advice for shoppers. And those enrolled in the store’s frequent buyer program will earn double reward points that day. For details, call 919-454-3068.
