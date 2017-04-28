Style Watch: Triangle trunk shows bring the bling

This week’s lineup of trunk shows sparkles with plenty of bling, big-name bags and even some gowns for the big day.
▪ The latest in couture handbags and accessories from Christian Dior come to Saks Fifth Avenue in Triangle Town Center for a trunk show, May 3-4. To schedule an appointment, call 919-792-9100.
▪ Jeweler Charles Krypell visits Bailey’s Fine Jewelry in Crabtree Valley Mall to introduce new pieces May 4. Krypell is known for rings, bangles, necklaces and more with colorful gemstones and even messages of love inscribed in the gold. Then on May 6, Bailey’s Cameron Village location hosts a trunk show of Ippolita jewelry. Attendees can check out the Ippolita Regatta line – which includes rings, earrings, bracelets and more – designed exclusively for Bailey’s. For more info, visit baileybox.com.
▪ Alexia’s bridal boutique highlights designer Lela Rose during its Lela Rose Spotlight event, May 4-6. The shop will have exclusive styles from Rose’s New York showroom in, and shoppers will receive incentives during the event. Call 919-829-5900 to schedule an appointment.
▪ Dovecote Style boutique in Pittsboro’s Fearrington Village hosts a Sip and See event featuring vintage-inspired jewelry from Suzanna Dai, May 6-7, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. For details, call 919-542-1145.
NC State Student Wins Design Scholarship
N.C. State senior Olivia Koval, who served as the student director and emcee of this year’s Art2Wear fashion show, was awarded the Celia Moh Scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year. Scholarship candidates are selected by their respective universities and then selected by a committee comprised of notable home furnishings industry executives. Koval was among five honorees this year.
Send Style Watch tips to jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
