Style Watch: Triangle jewelry artists picked for Artisphere

Triangle jewelry artists Tara Locklear, Lauren Markley and Sarah West were selected to display their creations at the Artisphere festival, May 12-14, in Greenville, S.C. The trio was chosen among 135 exhibitors, out of more than 1,100 applicants.
Locklear creates eclectic necklaces, rings and more using a variety of materials from steel to recycled skateboards. Markley began studying metalsmithing in 2007 and creates structural rings, brooches, necklaces and more in sterling silver and other materials. West also takes a structural, sculptural approach to her metal necklaces, earrings, rings and brooches.
To learn more about the artists and the festival, visit artisphere.org.
Trunk shows
Alberto Collections brings its House of Tanzanite line to Belk in Cary Towne Center for a trunk show, May 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The show includes tanzanite jewelry, as well as colored diamonds and exotic gemstones, with special pricing during the show. Call 919-467-5050, ext. 281 for an appointment.
Maggi Bridal in Raleigh will have fall and winter styles from Lillian West in store for a trunk show, May 11-13. Gowns range in price from $1,000-$2,000. Appointments required; to schedule an appointment, call 919-781-2898.
Lana Addison bridal hosts an Amy Kuschel Designer Spotlight May 11-13. The store will showcase exclusive styles from the designer’s San Francisco showroom. Customers will receive incentives with purchase during the event. To reserve an appointment, call 919-460-8822.
Mother/Daughter photos
In honor of Mother’s Day, StyleFinder Boutique in Raleigh hosts a mother/daughter head shot event, May 13. A makeup artist and stylists from the boutique will offer makeovers, and local photographer Elizabeth Galecke will snap head shots. The fee is $55. Appointments are limited; to schedule, call 919-454-3068.
