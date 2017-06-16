Style Watch: Shade and ink at the Summer Solstice Soiree in Cary

Peachy Keen celebrates the start of the new season with its Summer Solstice Soiree, noon-4 p.m. June 24. The Cary boutique will host trunk shows of Toms Sunglasses, Inked by Dani temporary tattoos and Love, Poppy Jewels. Customers also can enjoy the shop’s signature sangria, snacks, discounts and gifts with purchase. For more info, call 919-678-0092.
Girl Boss Day
In today’s business world, with LinkedIn and other such online platforms, a professional head shot is more important than ever. That’s the thinking behind Parlor Blow Dry Bar’s Girl Boss Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 20, at the Cameron Village location. Women can register for one of two head shot packages: a blowout and head shot for $50 or a blowout, makeup and head shot for $85. Sara Coffin Photography will take photos. Space is limited; to reserve a spot, call 919-665-9816.
Jewelry Show
More than a thousand new pieces from jeweler Effy come to Belk in Cary Towne Center for a trunk show June 21. Shoppers can score discounts on diamonds and semiprecious stones set in gold and sterling silver. To make an appointment, call 919-467-5050, ext. 281.
Galatea Gathering
In celebration of its 20th anniversary in Raleigh, Galatea Boutique hosts several local fiction and cookbook authors for its Galatea Gathering, 6-8 p.m. June 22. Novelists Angela Davis-Gardner, Kim Church, Carrie Knowles, Elaine Orr and Sarah Shaber, along with cookbook author Debbie Moose, will be on hand to chat about writing and other topics. Refreshments will be served, and attendees can enjoy discounts during the event. For details, call 919-833-8565.
Sip and See
Dovecote Style’s Sip and See series continues this week with jewelry from Sylca Designs June 23-24. Created by a mother-daughter duo, the colorful, contemporary jewelry is crafted of naturally dyed recycled wood. For each piece purchased, the company donates a percentage of its sales to Kiva, a nonprofit that works to empower women in the Philippines. For info, call 919-542-1145.
Sundress Saturday
Cocoon Gallery in Apex welcomes local designer and seamstress Diane Ness for Sundress Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 24. Ness will talk about her work and bring a selection of her sundress designs, which will be available for purchase. Call 919-267-4321 for more information.
