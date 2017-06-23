Style Watch: Fashion/art show at The Carrack, designer Tracy Mallon at Dovecote

Carrboro artist and designer Marcela Slade creates one-of-a-kind pieces for women using recycled vintage materials and silk. Slade will display her designs, along with a new series of paintings – titled “Queen of Heaven” – during a fashion and art show June 25, 1-5 p.m., at The Carrack in Durham. In addition to the fashion show, there will be live painting, and items displayed will be available for purchase. The event is free. Call 919-448-4888 for more info.
Charity Sale
Customers can shop for a good cause at Pink Magnolia Boutique in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons this week. June 26-July 3, customers can purchase a $10 ticket that gets them a 20 percent discount and $10 off a purchase. Attendees also can purchase raffle tickets for $2 for a chance to win merchandise baskets worth up to $250. Proceeds benefit Dress for Success Triangle NC, SafeChild Raleigh and Operation Support Our Troops America. For more info, call 919-518-5532.
Sip and See
Jewelry designer Tracy Mallon comes to Dovecote Style boutique in Pittsboro’s Fearrington Village as part of the shop’s Sip and See series, June 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mallon’s jewelry – earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more – is handmade with semi-precious and precious metals such as natural tonal stones and oxidized sterling silver. Shoppers can peruse new styles and meet the designer. Call 919-542-1145 for more information.
Date Night
Bailey’s Fine Jewelry in Cameron Village joins forces with Palm Avenue for a fashion show during its next Date Night event, June 29, 6-8 p.m. Attendees can check out new styles from Lilly Pulitzer, as well as fresh jewelry finds, while noshing on food and wine from Soca. For details, call 919-879-7337.
Send Style Watch tips to jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
Comments