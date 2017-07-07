Style Watch: Raleigh native and Symbology founder is a Belk Designer Showcase winner

For the fifth year, Belk invited up-and-coming Southern designers to submit their lines for the department store’s Southern Designer Showcase. And once again, the Triangle was well-represented among the finalists and winners.
Raleigh native Marissa Heyl, founder of Symbology Clothing, was among the competition’s five winners. Symbology specializes in fair-trade clothing for women created in partnership with female artisans from India and the West Bank.
Durham’s Zankhna Parekh – who designs clothing for both men and women – was also among 13 finalists in the competition.
Other winners include Courtney Johnson of Agape Gems, Natalie and Ken Wood of Natalie Wood Designs, Mia Carreras of Gigi Carreras and Veronica Ramirez of Veronica Ramirez.
Finalists presented their collections during a recent poolside fashion show. Winners received cash prizes and will have their designs sold in Belk stores starting in March 2018.
Summer of Style classes for kids and teens
Aspiring young fashionistas can get a crash course in fashion this summer with the Summer of Style series at Crabtree Valley Mall, July 13-Aug. 17.
Open to students ages 8-12 and 13-18, the classes will cover fashion and beauty topics and give a behind-the-scenes look at apparel retail, styling and putting on a fashion show. The classes are taught by stylist April Clark, who has more than a decade of fashion and beauty business experience. At the end of the six-week session – classes meet for an hour once a week – the students will put on a fashion show at the mall.
The class series is free. To enroll, email marketing@shopcrabtree.com and include student name, parent name, age of student, email address and phone number.
Send Style Watch tips to jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
Comments