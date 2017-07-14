Style Watch: Vermillion at North Hills gets Carolina Herrera trunk show

This week, the Triangle gets a peek at new styles from one of fashion’s most celebrated designers, Carolina Herrera, during a trunk show July 19-20 at Vermillion in North Hills. Vermillion adds the designer starting with the 2018 resort line.
Up-and-coming fashion designer Wes Gordon recently came onto the Carolina Herrera brand as one of the label’s head designers. His influence has infused the collection with bold, poppy color and fun, youthful designs. Gordon will appear at Vermillion during the event.
This week’s trunk show will include a capsule collection of classic styles that can be produced quickly for special events. Shoppers will receive $500 toward special orders when they book an appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 919-787-9780.
Sidewalk Sales
▪ Cameron Village’s annual Sidewalk Sale wraps up from 1 to 6 p.m. July 16. Merchants such as Bailey’s Fine Jewelry, Bevello, Charlotte’s, Fab’rik, Kannon’s, The Local Squirrel and more will offer special discounts and promotions during the sale. For a full list of participants, visit shopcameronvillage.com.
▪ Then later this week, North Hills merchants take it outdoors for their own Sidewalk Sale, July 20-22. Shoppers can save up to 75 percent on clothing, shoes, accessories and more. For more info, check out visitnorthhills.com.
Kidstock Opens
Kidstock children’s consignment shop is now open in Northgate Mall in Durham. The store carries new and gently used children’s apparel for sizes newborn to 16, along with shoes, toys, books and baby equipment. The shop is owned by local mother-daughter team Donna Jean Perry and Karla Bumphus. To learn more, call 919-237-3956 or visit facebook.com/kidstockdurham.
