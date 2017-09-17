Cary woman helps African women get out of poverty. She needs your help to do it.

Over the past six years, more than 165 women in Zambia have found a way out of poverty through sewing – creating clothing and accessories for people in their country, as well as abroad.
They did it with the help of the nonprofit Clothed in Hope, founded by Cary native Amy Bardi. Clothed in Hope offers a life-skills training program focused on sewing and entrepreneurship, as well as micro-loans to help women in Zambia find the means to support themselves.
Clothed in Hope will host a gala to benefit this mission from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21 at Brier Creek Country Club in Raleigh. The event will include a seated dinner and silent auction, and proceeds from the event will benefit Clothed in Hope’s programs. Tickets and more information are available at clothedinhope.org/galaforhope or by emailing amy@clothedinhope.org.
Five Points Fashion Week
You’ve heard of New York Fashion Week and maybe Raleigh Fashion Week. Now that concept goes hyper-local with Five Points Fashion Week, held at NoFo at the Pig and other locations in the Raleigh neighborhood, such as For Your Convenience, Monroe 26 and Villa Consegna.
At NoFo, a series of trunk shows and designer meet-and-greets will be held. On Sept. 17, it’s relaxed bamboo clothing from Yala; on Sept. 18, handmade jewelry from Carolina Stiles Design; on Sept. 19, silk tops and jewelry from Cobblestone; on Sept. 20, cotton sweater tees from Apri Marin; on Sept. 21, all-weather jackets and coats from Janska; and on Sept. 22, bags from Katie Loxton, Please to Meet and Maruca.
Raffles will be held at each event location, and 10 percent of proceeds from the raffles will benefit Dress for Success.
Millinery Demonstration
Theatrically trained milliner and costume designer Katie Allen will demonstrate how she creates hats using traditional millinery tools and techniques at Cocoon Gallery in Apex on Sept. 17. Admission is free. For details, call 919-267-4321.
Women and Style Workshop
StyleFinder Boutique hosts its Wine, Women and Style event from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at its North Hills location. Shoppers can sip wine and get style tips from boutique owner and stylist Mary Michele Nidiffer. The event is free, but RSVP is required. Call 919-454-3068 to reserve a seat.
Trunk Show
Dovecote Style boutique’s fall trunk show series rolls on this week with legwear from ITEM m6, Sept. 22-23. The boutique is located in Pittsboro’s Fearrington Village. For more information, call 919-542-1145.
Send Style Watch tips to jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
