Kate Spade is now Kate Valentine, but she stays true to her roots

Fashion designer Kate Spade, who loved her Kansas City roots, was found dead Tuesday On Tuesday, Kate Spade was found dead at age 55 in her New York Park Avenue apartment from an apparent hanging suicide, police said. She leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter, Frances, as well as her husband, Andy Spade. Monty Davis ×

SHARE COPY LINK On Tuesday, Kate Spade was found dead at age 55 in her New York Park Avenue apartment from an apparent hanging suicide, police said. She leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter, Frances, as well as her husband, Andy Spade. Monty Davis