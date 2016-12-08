Triangle bakeries taking December 2016 holiday orders

Leave the holiday baking to these Triangle bakeries, which are taking orders.
Annelore’s German Bakery
Nuremberg Lebkuchen, Pfeffernuesse, German Christmas Stollen, Pear Bittersweet Chocolate Tart, German Chocolate Cookies, Heidelberg Thalers, Cranberry Lime Tart. Prices vary.
Order: Email annelore@nc.rr.com or call 919-294-8040 by Dec. 20.
Info: They sell daily at State Farmer’s Market, 1249 Farmers Market Dr., Raleigh and 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays at Western Wake Farmer’s Market. facebook.com/AnneloresGermanBakery
Big Bundts
Cranberry Wreath Bundt Cake, $40-$55; Gingerbread Cake, $39-$69; Winter Mint Cake, $39-$69; Merry Christmas Red Velvet Cake, $59-$89; Carrot Cake, $39-$69; Bundt Bite Assortment Platter (32 pieces), $59; and Brownies and Cookies Assortment Platter (32 pieces), $59.
Order: Call or stop by the store by Dec. 17.
Info: 721 Broad St., Durham, 919-537-5522, bigbundts.com
Boulted
Spiced Date Levain Bread, $7.50; Apple Pie, $25; Kouign-amann, $16; plus Soft Gingerbread and Cranberry Chess Pie.
Order: Call, visit store or online by Dec. 18.
Info: 614 W. South St., Raleigh, 919-999-3984, boultedbread.com
Buttercream’s Bakeshop
Apple Pie, $25; Cherry, Mixed Berry, Mincemeat, Ritzy Pumpkin, Pecan, Bourbon Chocolate Chip Pecan, Key Lime, Lemon Meringue, Chocolate Cream, Coconut Cream, Banana Cream, $30; Holiday Cakes: Santa Cake, $49; Rudolph and Friends or Holiday Wreath, $65; Sweet Breads (Apple Harvest, Cranberry Orange, Rum Raisin), $7.99; Decorated Cookies, $3.50 each/$40.00 per dozen; Signature Coffee Cake (Old Fashioned Cinnamon, Apricot Danish, Pumpkin Crumb) $3.25/slice, $28/cake; $40/large cake.
Order: Call or go online by Dec. 21.
Info: 101 N. Salem St., Apex, 919 362-8408, buttercreamsbakeshop.com
Carroll’s Kitchen
Christmas Sugar Cookie Box, $25, Gingerbread House Class, $79.
Order: Order online at squareup.com/store/carrollskitchen by 10 a.m. for pick up the next weekday.
Info: 19 E. Martin St., Raleigh, 919-670-3622, carrollskitchen.org
East Durham Pie Co.
Ten-inch deep-dish pies to serve 8 to 10 people cost $28 each. Flavors: Cranberry Apple, Peppermint Chocolate, Praline Sweet Potato or Pumpkin. Also offering boxes of 1 dozen miniature galettes for $30. Flavors: Handmade Mince, Spiced Apple or a mix of both flavors.
Order: Order online. Pick up at either Ponysaurus Brewing Co. or Funny Girl Farm, both in Durham, on Dec. 22-24 or local delivery available prior to Dec. 22. More details on website.
Info: store.eastdurhampie.com
Groovy Duck Bakery
Cookie trays, $22-$36; Decorated Shortbread Cookies, $2.50 each; Rugelach (chocolate, cinnamon raisin, apricot, raspberry), $12.95 per pound; Pies, $18-$26; Holiday mini cakes: Christmas tree, Hot Cocoa Mug, Elf House, $18; Cupcakes (Mocha Mint, Spiked Eggnog), $4.35; Tiramisu Yule Log, $35; Red Velvet Birch Log, $35; Fresh Local Pumpkin Walnut Bread, $9.95; Yeast Rolls, $6.95/dozen; Seasonal muffins (Fruitcake, Mint Chocolate Chip, Gingerbread, Apple Pie), $2.95; Holiday Cheesecakes (Eggnog, Mint Chocolate, Red Velvet), $34; Holiday Pound Cake, $14. Custom cakes, call for a quote.
Order: Call or in store by Dec. 17.
Info: 3434 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, 919-787-9233, groovyduckbakeryllc.com
Guglhupf Bakery
Weihnachts Stollen, $6.25-$23.50; Buche de Noel, $48; Tiramisu, $25; Red Berry Tart, $5.25-$30; White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Demi-Tart, $22; Apple and Cherry Strudel, $4.95-$28; Coffee Cake, $12; Eggnog Eclair, $4.95; French Macarons, $9.95/six; sugar cookies, $4.75. Christmas specialty cookies: Spekulatius $4.95/quarter-pound; Zimtstern, $4.95/quarter-pound; Gingersnaps, $5.95/five; Linzauer, $7.95/six; Florentiner, $9.95/three. Savory party specialties: Cheddar Cheese Shortbread, $6.95/quarter pound; Black Pepper Sea Salt Crackers, $5.95/quarter pound; Cranberry Roll with Orange, $1.25-$6.75; Harvest bread, $8.95.
Order: Call or online by 4 p.m. Dec. 21.
Info: 2706 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 919-401-2600, guglhupf.com
Hereghty’s
Christmas Cookie assortment, $24-$35; assorted breakfast pastries, $16; Yule Log, $31-$57; Red Velvet Cake, $31.50-$41.50; Cupcakes, $19/six, $35/dozen; Pumpkin or Zucchini bread, $7-$15.
Order: Call or visit store by Dec. 23.
Info: 2603 Glenwood Ave., Suite 123, Raleigh, 919-787-3995, hereghty.com
Loaf
Stollen with marzipan, $22; Fruitcake, $9.50; Chocolate truffles, $5.50/5-ounce box; Gingerbread Cookies, $1.25 each; Italian Torrone (assorted flavors), $7.50; Panforte, Margherita or Nero, $6 per piece, also available whole; Babka (chocolate or cinnamon walnut), $12.
Order: Visit store or call (no answering machine orders) by 2 p.m. Nov. 19.
Info: 111 W. Parrish St., Durham, 919-797-1254, nando.com/loafdurham
La Farm Bakery
Linzer Challah, $7.99; Stollen, $8.99-$15.99; Giandjua Babka, $12.99; Brioche Pullman, $14.99; Oprah Gift Box (Stenciled La Farm, Scandinavian Rye and Multigrain), $45
Order: Call, visit store or online by Dec. 21.
Info: 4248 NW Cary Parkway, Cary, 919-657-0657, lafarmbakery.com
Lucettegrace
Red Velvet Buche de Noel, $39; Gingerbread Buche de Noel, $39; Chocolate Brownie Buche de Noel, $42; Christmas Brunch Box (each box contains three of the following: cream-filled fruitcake brioche, ham and cheddar croissants, Dixie Cannonballs and pistachio pain au chocolate), $37.
Order: Call or visit store by Dec. 19. Pickup is after 4 p.m. Dec. 23 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 24.
Info: 235 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, 919-307-4950, lucettegrace.com
Mama Bird’s Cookies + Cream
Carrot Cake, $30; Pecan Pie, $29; Apple Pie, $24; Huckleberry Pie, $29; Pumpkin Pie, $29; Cinnamon rolls, $17-$33; Assorted cookie trays, $25-$65; Brownies, $25-$51; Assorted cookies and brownies, $35-$75; Decorative Sugar Cookies and Gingerbread Cookies, $2.75-$27.50/dozen; Cheesecakes (pumpkin, eggnog, New York plain or with blueberry, cherry or strawberry) $39-$45; Ice Cream Pies (Turtle, Mocha Flack, Peppermint Oreo, Mint Chip Brownie, Salted Caramel, Eggnog, Apple Pie and Banana Cream Pie), $22.
Order: Call 919-762-7808 or email mamabirdsicecream@gmail.com by Nov. 20. Pick up on Nov. 23.
Info: 304 N. Main St., Holly Springs, mamabirdsicecream.com
Night Kitchen Bakehouse
Holiday Cookies, $1.25-$2; Cranberry-Orange Tea Cake, $6.50; Apple-Cranberry Bread Pudding, $20; Maple Pecan Tart, $24; Linzertorte, $24; Apple Almond Tart, $24; Flourless Chocolate Walnut Torte, $28; Pithivier, $28. Breads: Soft butter rolls, $7.50; Brioche loaves $4-$7.50; Cranberry Pecan Levain, $5.75; Golden Raisin and Fennel, $5.75; Cinnamon Swirl Pan Bread, $6.50; Stollen, $9.50-12.50.
Order: Call, visit store or email raleighnightkitchen@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Dec. 20. Pick up orders on Dec. 22, 23 and 24.
Info: 10 W. Franklin St., Suite 140, Raleigh, 984-232-8907, raleighnightkitchen.com
Ninth Street Bakery
Stollen, $7.75; Pan Forte, $12; Gingersnaps, $7.95 (1 pound); Holiday Cookie Platter, $18.95 (2 pound).
Order: Customers can place orders by Dec. 21 via info@ninthstbakery.com and include a preferred pickup date.
Info: 136 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham, 919-688-5606, ninthstbakery.com
Once in a Blue Moon Bakery and Cafe
Pies: Apple Cranberry, Apple Crumb, Apple with Lattice Crust, Cherry Crumb, Cherry with Lattice Crust, Chocolate Chess, Coconut Cream, French Silk, Key Lime, Lemon Chess, Peanut Butter, Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Sweet Potato Pecan, Wild Blueberry Crumb, Vegan Pumpkin Pie, $15.99-$22; Gluten-free pies (Pumpkin, Cherry Crumb, Pecan, Sweet Potato, French Silk), $21.99; Cheesecakes, various flavors, $38.99-$43.99; Bars and brownies, individual and assortment trays, $3.25-$58.99; Assorted holiday cookies, $1.89-$59.99; Breads (Banana Walnut, Brown Sugar Pound, Chocolate-Chocolate Chip, Orange Cranberry, Pumpkin Apple, Sour Cream Pound), $7.95. (A more detailed menu is available at the bakery.)
Order: Orders must be placed 72 hours ahead of time; so that would be Dec. 20 for pick up on Dec. 23.
Info: 115-G W. Chatham St., Cary, 919-319-6554, bluemoonbakery.com
Premier Cakes
Wedding Cake: Yellow Vanilla Cake, $30; Lemon Layer Cake, $30; Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake, $30; Coconut Macaroon Cake, $42; Pineapple Buttercream, $30; Old South Hummingbird Cake, $40; 14K Carrot Cake, $35; Red Velvet Cake, $35, Coconut Pineapple Cake, $42; Sweet Potato Cake, $35; Tortuga-style Vanilla Rum Cake, $35; Old Fashioned Pound Cake in Vanilla or Lemon, $30; Sis Gal’s Coconut Pie, $18; Sweet Potato Pie, $18; Pecan Pie, $22; Pumpkin Pie, $22; Bread Pudding, $35; German Chocolate Cake, $44; Chocolate Chess Pie, $22.
Order: Call or visit store by Saturday, Dec. 17. Orders will be available for pick up Dec. 23 and 24. Customers will be called when your order is ready.
Info: 6617 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 105, Raleigh, 919-703-0095, premier-cakes.com
Rose’s Meat Market and Sweets Shop
Apple Streusel Pie, $30; Chocolate Chess Pie, $30; Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie, $32; Coconut Cream Pie, $30; Fresh Ginger Cake, $30-$45; Salted Caramel Bread Pudding, $25-$40; Pie Dough, $5; Gingersnaps, $5.50-$17.
Order: Call, online or visit store by Dec. 20.
Info: 121 N. Gregson St., Durham, 919-797-2233, rosesmeatandsweets.com.
Scratch
Pies and Tarts: Toasted Oat and Salted Honey, $20; Buttermilk Sweet Potato, $20; Coconut Caramel Cream, $24; Brown Butter Pecan, $24; Apple Cranberry with Sesame Streusel, $24, Shaker Lemon, $26; Dark Chocolate Chess, $24; Lemon Chess, $20; Vanilla Grapefruit Tart, $18; Shaved Brussels Sprout and Bacon Crostata, $16; Potato and Creamy Green Onion Crostata, $16; Ham, Cheddar and Chive Farmhouse Pie, $24.
Cakes and Cookies: Espresso Mandelbrot, $10/dozen; Rugelach (poppy seed or green olive), $12/dozen; Fullsteam Gingerbread, $24; Challah (sesame or cinnamon raisin), $8; Chocolate Raspberry Babka, $24; Pigs in a Blanket (two dozen), $15; Lunn Buns, $6/dozen; Sweet Potato Biscuits, $14/dozen.
Order: Call or email orders@piefantasy.com or download online form and return it to store. Please allow 72 hours for all orders. Pick-up locations at shop until Dec. 24. (Shop is closed Dec. 25 and 26.)
Info: 111 Orange St., Durham, 919-956-5200, piefantasy.com
Yellow Dog Bread Co.
Salted Pecan Pie, $20; Cranberry Apple Pie, $25; Sweet Potato Cheesecake, $28; Coconut Cake, $25; Decorated Gingerbread Folk, $3.50; Pumpkin Walnut Bread, $7; Stollen, $8; Yeast Rolls, $6/Dozen.
Order: Call or visit store by Dec. 21.
Info: 219 E. Franklin St., Raleigh, 984-232-0291, yellowdogbread.com
