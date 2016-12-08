Looking for more holiday baking recipes? Check out The Recipe site

If you need more holiday baking inspiration, check out our online recipe archive: nando.com/therecipe.
Among the cookie recipes: the Very Best Molasses Cookies from Barbara Humiston of Pinehurst, Cherry Chocolate Chippers with dough that can be made ahead and stashed in the freezer, a couple of cookies for last-minute baking, including Forget’em Cookies and Oatmeal Wafers.
If cakes are more your desire, try the Vegan Chocolate Coconut Whipped Cream Cake, Pig Pickin’ Cake and Mother’s Chocolate Cake from Susan Katz of Raleigh.
Or pie: Chef Bill Smith’s Atlantic Beach Pie or Angus Barn’s Chocolate Chess Pie.
Note: The Recipe site is not at newsobserver.com. It is a Wordpress site and these recipes can be found using this shortened url: nando.com/therecipe. Click on the image of the dish to see the recipe. Scroll down to see more. To sign up for our occasional newsletter, click on Subscribe on the left-hand side.
Andrea Weigl
