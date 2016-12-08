Family and friends remember Mary Tully through cookies

Hunter Magnet Elementary School students harvest collards and kale during a Blooming Botany elective class Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at the school in Raleigh. The harvested greens will be included in more than 80 boxes of food that will be distributed to families in need for Thanksgiving.
Nearly 1,000 people attended Sunday Supper on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh Sunday to help Hurricane Matthew flood survivors. The proceeds from the 1,000 tickets, which sold out in four days, will go to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund for Hurricane Matthew to help defray the estimated $1.5 billion in damage in Eastern North Carolina.
Joselyn Escobar, 22, is the Miami Culinary Institute’s first deaf student. She, like many of her classmates, is in a working kitchen for the first time. And she faces a unique set of challenges as she hopes to become a chef.