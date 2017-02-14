Cary’s Bond Brothers Beer Company in running for USA Today’s best new brewery

Bond Brothers Beer Company wants your vote.
The brewery, which quickly became a go-to spot in downtown Cary after opening last year, is vying to be USA Today’s best new brewery in the country. The online survey is part of USA Today’s 10Best series and asked experts to nominate favorite craft breweries that have opened in the past three years.
Voting is allowed once per day until noon on Monday, March 13. The winning breweries will be announced Friday, March 17.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Bond Brothers ranked No. 2 out of a list of 20, behind Scofflaw Brewing Co. in Atlanta and Narrow Gauge Brewing Co. in Florissant, Mo.
Other breweries in the Top 10 are from Pennsylvania, Richmond, Va., Portland, Ore. Berkeley, Calif., Chicago and Juiptier, Fla.
USA Today says the Bond Brothers “brews up high-quality artisanal beers – mostly ales and sours – for thirsty beer lovers in historic downtown Cary, North Carolina. The dog- and kid-friendly brewery, taproom and beer garden features 14 beers on tap, monthly brewery tours and a barrel sour program.”
Bond Brothers got its start after Jay and Jeremy Bond, Whit Baker and Andy Schnitzer decided to take their award-winning home-brewing operation to a brick-and-mortar location. They moved into a former carpet distribution center at 202 E. Cedar St., just off East Chatham Street. The space features a 4,600-square-foot brewing area and a 2,300-square-foot taproom. There also is a beer garden outside, and food trucks frequently park outside.
While the brewery opened March 4 last year, an April 2 grand opening drew crowds as the brewery hosted popular band Chatham County Line.
The brewery is part of larger renovation plans of Mid-Town Square, which has been ongoing for the past few years.
Next door, Chef Richard Procida plans to open Pro’s Epicurean Market and Cafe, his first restaurant, while Pizzeria Faulisi is in the works at a building under construction adjacent to Midtown Shopping Center.
To vote, go to www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-new-brewery-2017/.
Jessica Banov: 919-829-4831, @JessicaBanov
Comments