Cary’s Bond Brothers Beer Company in running for USA Today’s best new brewery

8:20 Cooper offers compromise HB2 repeal proposal Pause

1:34 Zion Williamson - best high school dunker ever?

0:18 Check out the moves of this sheriff's deputy

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:14 High school star Zion Williamson slams home 360 dunk

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters