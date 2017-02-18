Food & Drink

February 18, 2017 4:58 PM

You’ve got tickets for the show, but where to eat?

By Greg Cox

Correspondent

Seeing a show at the DPAC in Durham? Enjoying a night at the opera in Raleigh? Catching a bit of theater in Chapel Hill? No matter what shows you plan to catch, you’ll enjoy it more if your stomach isn’t growling. Prime your gastronomic canvas at one of these nearby restaurants. We’ve sorted them by price. If you need more choices, got to The Menu at themenunc.com, a News & Observer-produced site devoted to the Triangle’s growing restaurant scene.

RALEIGH

Death & Taxes

105 W. Hargett St., Raleigh

919-242-0218

ac-restaurants.com/death-taxes

Cuisine: contemporary American grill

Cost: $$$

Bida Manda

222 S. Blount St., Raleigh

919-829-9999

bidamanda.com

Cuisine: Laotian

Cost: $$

Centro

106 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh

919-835-3593

centroraleigh.com

Cuisine: Mexican

Cost: $

CARY

Herons

100 Woodland Pond, in the Umstead Hotel & Spa, Cary

919-447-4000

theumstead.com

Cuisine: contemporary

Cost: $$$

Verandah

301 S. Academy St., Cary

919-307-7070

verandahcary.com

Cuisine: contemporary Southern

Cost: $$

Taipei 101

121-A E. Chatham St., Cary

919-388-5885

facebook.com/carytaipei101

Cuisine: Chinese

Cost: $

DURHAM

The Durham

315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham

919-768-8831

thedurham.com/dining

Cuisine: American

Cost: $$$

Dos Perros

200 N. Mangum St.

919-956-2750

dosperrosrestaurant.com

Cuisine: Mexican

Cost: $$

Dashi

415 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham

919-251-9335

dashiramen.com

Cuisine: Japanese

Cost: $

CHAPEL HILL

Elaine’s on Franklin

454 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

919-960-2770

elainesonfranklin.com

Cuisine: contemporary

Cost: $$$

Kipos

431 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

919-425-0760

kiposgreektaverna.com

Cuisine: Greek

Cost: $$

Pizzeria Mercato

408 Weaver St., Carrboro

919-967-2277

pizzeriamercatonc.com

Cuisine: pizzeria

Cost: $

