You’ve got tickets for the show, but where to eat?

Seeing a show at the DPAC in Durham? Enjoying a night at the opera in Raleigh? Catching a bit of theater in Chapel Hill? No matter what shows you plan to catch, you’ll enjoy it more if your stomach isn’t growling. Prime your gastronomic canvas at one of these nearby restaurants. We’ve sorted them by price. If you need more choices, got to The Menu at themenunc.com, a News & Observer-produced site devoted to the Triangle’s growing restaurant scene.
RALEIGH
Death & Taxes
105 W. Hargett St., Raleigh
919-242-0218
ac-restaurants.com/death-taxes
Cuisine: contemporary American grill
Cost: $$$
Bida Manda
222 S. Blount St., Raleigh
919-829-9999
Cuisine: Laotian
Cost: $$
Centro
106 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh
919-835-3593
Cuisine: Mexican
Cost: $
CARY
Herons
100 Woodland Pond, in the Umstead Hotel & Spa, Cary
919-447-4000
Cuisine: contemporary
Cost: $$$
Verandah
301 S. Academy St., Cary
919-307-7070
Cuisine: contemporary Southern
Cost: $$
Taipei 101
121-A E. Chatham St., Cary
919-388-5885
Cuisine: Chinese
Cost: $
DURHAM
The Durham
315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham
919-768-8831
Cuisine: American
Cost: $$$
Dos Perros
200 N. Mangum St.
919-956-2750
Cuisine: Mexican
Cost: $$
Dashi
415 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham
919-251-9335
Cuisine: Japanese
Cost: $
CHAPEL HILL
Elaine’s on Franklin
454 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill
919-960-2770
Cuisine: contemporary
Cost: $$$
Kipos
431 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill
919-425-0760
Cuisine: Greek
Cost: $$
Pizzeria Mercato
408 Weaver St., Carrboro
919-967-2277
Cuisine: pizzeria
Cost: $
