Jordan Lake Brewing Company opening in Cary

CARY Jordan Lake Brewing Company is opening its doors on a limited basis today.
The brewery, owned by Charny Mitchell and Luke Carter, is in a former warehouse near downtown Cary at 320 E. Durham Road.
The two neighbors started out as home brewers and decided to take their operation to the masses.
They are starting by focusing on classic ale styles. They have Osprey Oatmeal Stout, Crosswinds IPA, and Sandy Beach Blonde Ale in the Taproom.
The taproom is family and dog friendly and has darts, billiards and games.
For now, the brewery will be open daily from 4 to 8 p.m., according to the brewery’s Facebook page. Food trucks are expected to be on site in the future.
Jordan Lake is Cary’s third microbrewery. Bond Brothers Beer Co. opened last year off of East Chatham Street (and is in the running to be USA Today’s Best New Brewery, based on reader votes).
Fortnight Brewing Company is on SW Maynard Road and specializes in English-inspired ales. It opened in 2014.
Info: jordanlakebrewing.com and Facebook
