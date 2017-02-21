Girl Scout cookies and beer, plus other foodie events

Cooking for a Classic competition
Tickets are still being sold for the inaugural competition where 16 chefs compete for a chance to win a 1969 Corvette Stingray. The event is a fundraiser for the Lucy Daniels Center and is replacing the center’s annual Expressions fundraiser. The event will be held at 1705 Prime, 1705 E. Millbrook Road, in Raleigh in February and March. The first round was Feb. 20. Two chefs will be pitted against each other with the winner advancing to the next round. The winner gets the car.
The Lucy Daniels Center is a therapeutic education setting and mental health treatment facility for children of preschool- through elementary-school age.
The chefs compete in pairs, with guests and local celebrity judges at each event voting for their favorite dishes. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 seating for each event. Tickets for each battle start at $50 per person. Go to cookingforaclassic.com for tickets and a schedule.
Beer and cookies
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza at Parkside Town Commons and Bradford Shops in Cary will be offering a Beer & Girl Scout Cookie Tasting Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Beer & Girl Scout Cookie tasting menu will be available from 5 p.m. to close. Guests will receive three drink samples specifically selected from a variety of craft beers accompanied by three popular cookie samples. Each sampling is $5.50.
PancakeBot Breakfast
The North Carolina Museum of Art is hosting a pancake buffet breakfast – with pancakes made from a pancakebot– and an all-ages cartooning workshop Saturday, Feb. 25, at 9 a.m. Local artists Paul Friedrich (Onion Head Monster) and Adam Cohen (YourPalAdam) will share tips on cartooning, and art supplies will be provided. The event is in the museum’s East Building, Level C. It is $20 Members; $25 Nonmembers; Children 2 and under are free; children who are part of a Family membership are free. The museum is at 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. ncartmuseum.org
Mystery Brewing anniversary
Mystery Brewing Public House in Hillsborough will celebrate its reopening on Saturday, Feb. 25, with a new kitchen, full menu and expanded dining area. The new menu includes small plates and entrees with seasonal ingredients that can be paired with the brewery’s beers. The reopening also celebrates the brewery’s fifth anniversary. There will be live music from Swedish Wood Patrol and The Berlin Brothers. Events at 230 S. Nash St., in Hillsborough, are noon to midnight. mysterybrewing.com.
Hug-Your-Farmer Cocktail Party
The Western Wake Farmers Market is hosting its inaugural event Saturday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Mayton Inn, 301 S. Academy St., Cary. Meet farmers market vendors and have hors d’oeuvres with local fare, along with two free drinks featuring Rare Cat Wines, Cocktails by Esteban McManus of Topo Distillery and Beer by Bombshell and Fullsteam Brewery.
The event will also feature live music and a silent auction/raffle, with locally sourced prizes. Tickets are $50 a person, and include all food and drink. Proceeds will go to the market’s fundraising efforts to develop a permanent home in Morrisville. wwfm.ag or facebook.com/wwfm501c3.
An evening with chefs
The Carolinas Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will hold its 21st annual An Evening with Master Chefs Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Durham Convention Center. Chefs will present five courses paired by selected wines from Piedmont Wine Imports. Honorees will share research related to cystic fibrosis. Restaurants represented include Vidrio, the Executive Mansion, Backyard Bistro, the Durham Convention Center, Nana’s and NanaSteak, Bleu Olive, Poppyseed Market and 18 Seaboard. The event starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $225 per person. Go to masterchefs.eventscff.org.
The world of beets
Chef John May at Piedmont restaurant in Durham is featuring beets as part of this month’s seasonal tasting menu. It’s available every evening during February. The restaurant is at 401 Foster St., Suite 401-B2, Durham. Next month, a different ingredient will be featured. For this month’s menu, go to piedmontrestaurant.com.
Raleigh Beer Garden Beer School
The Raleigh Beer Garden is hosting a series of sessions about different styles of craft beers. Classes are about an hour each with a different type of beer taught at each class. The sessions are every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and cost $10 each. The sessions are Basics of porters and stouts, Feb. 22; and Saisons and Sours, March 1. Raleigh Beer Garden is at 614 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Go to the Raleigh Beer Garden Facebook page for a link to tickets.
Toast to the Triangle Culinary competition
Tickets are on sale for the 31st annual culinary competition and silent auction, which will be March 5, at the McKimmon Center on the N.C. State University campus from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will sample from 40 restaurants and beverage providers. Proceeds go to the Tammy Lynn Memorial Foundation. The Tammy Lynn Center provides support services for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Tickets are $80 per person or $150 per pair. Go to toasttothetriangle.org.
