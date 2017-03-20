Downtown Durham’s Bar Brunello announces monthly wine series

Durham’s Bar Brunello has just announced a series of educational wine classes starting in April.
The downtown wine bar, a passion project of owner Esteban Brunello (yes, his name is also a wine varietal), will hold a new class each month on topics ranging from orange wines to an exploration of wines grown on islands.
“Talking to people about wine is a big part of what I do every day at the bar,” Brunello said in an e-mail. “My guests started asking about wine tasting classes so we decided to host a monthly tasting series as a great way for people in the community to learn more about different styles of wine and winemaking techniques.”
Regulars at the bar can attest to Brunello’s passion for wine education and his deep knowledge of the subject. Ask about a certain wine and you’ll not only get a rundown of the varietals and taste profile but probably also a background on the winery, winemaker and other anecdotes.
But you don’t have to be a wine expert to participate in one of Bar Brunello’s classes.
“These classes are designed to be fun and loose, which we hope will allow people to enjoy wine tasting in a different way than is often available,” Brunello emphasized. “For people interested in expanding their wine knowledge, the classes will provide a platform for them to step out of the box and experience new and unexpected wines.”
Tickets for the first three classes – on orange wines, roses, and rieslings respectively – are already on sale at barbrunello.com/wine-classes, with the orange wine class almost sold out. Ticket prices range from $35 to $45 depending on the class, and all classes include tastings of at least five wines. Select bottles from the tastings will be available for purchase at the end of each class.
When asked which class he was most excited about Brunello was emphatic. “The orange wines class! I just love orange wines because they offer a lot of complexity.”
Wine aficionados and neophytes alike can soak up some of Brunello’s enthusiasm starting with that orange wine class on April 24.
Bar Brunello is located at 117 E. Main St. in downtown Durham and is open regularly Tuesday through Thursday from 4-10pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to midnight. For more information on the bar or classes visit barbrunello.com or e-mail info@barbrunello.com.
Matt Lardie is a Durham-based food and travel writer. He writes the Eat Write Go blog: eatwritego.com. Reach him at matt@eatwritego.com
