Food events, tours and cooking classes in the Triangle

Events
Irish Whiskey Dinner with Hibernian Pub owner
Hibernian Irish Pub owner Niall Hanley will host a five-course dinner with accompanying Irish whiskeys Wednesday, March 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. The dinner with Hanley will be at the North Raleigh location at 8021 Falls of Neuse Road. The dinner will be prepared by Hibernian Hospitality Group's executive chef Dan Yeager while Hanley will discuss the whiskeys paired with each course. Courses include Pear and bitter greens salad; oyster on the half shell with crispy corned beef; smoked pork ribs; roasted rack of lamb with vegetables and country-style polenta; and deconstructed chocolate cake. Tickets are $50 at eventbrite.com. hibernianpub.com
Lonerider Beer Dinner
Lonerider Brewing Company and Provenance are hosting a benefit March 30 to benefit NC Farm Families, a group that advocates for local pork farmers. The meal will be at Provenance, 120 E. Martin St., Raleigh. A reception is at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person. provenance-lonerider.brownpapertickets.com/
Mystery Brewing Beer Dinner
Mystery Brewing in Hillsborough will take part in a four-course beer-meal pairing at the Fairview Dining Room at Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in Durham, March 30, from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Head brewer Erik Lars Myers will discuss the brewing process and how they pair with seasonal ingredients. Tickets are $65 per person, or $54 for Executive Club members. Reserve a spot by calling 919-493-6699 or go to washingtondukeinn.com.
Waverly Place Wine Walk
The Cary shopping center will hold a wine walk Friday, March 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Visitors can stroll through participating shops and restaurants for wine samples. More than 17 merchants will participate. For a $10 donation, visitors will receive a sampling glass and Waverly Wine Walk Passport. Donations will be accepted on-site at Kay Yow booths located at entry points near Gigi’s Cupcakes and Whole Foods Market. To sample wines, guests must be over 21 years of age. Future walks are April 28 and May 26. Waverly Place is at the corner of Kildaire Farm and Tryon roads.
Poole’s Diner brings back brunch
Poole’s Diner will begin serving brunch on weekends again starting April 1. The restaurant decided to resume brunch after Joule, a sister restaurant, closed. Brunch service will be Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Poole’s is at 426 S. McDowell St. ac-restaurants.com/pooles/
Rockin’ Raleigh Spaghetti Dinner
The second annual spaghetti dinner, the night before the Raleigh Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K, is April 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. in front of The Raleigh Times at 14 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. The spaghetti dinner is from Gravy with local beer from Oskar Blues Brewery. There will be live entertainment. On the menu: Gravy’s spaghetti and meatballs and garlic knots with a kale Caesar salad, for $10 a plate. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com or at the event gate. Profits benefit YMCA of the Triangle Southeast Raleigh project.
World Beer Festival Raleigh
The event from All About Beer Magazine will feature 75 breweries April 1 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. The breweries will be spread out into “festivals within the festival,” including 36 breweries in the North Carolina Beer Garden. There also is a cider garden and International Beer Oasis. There will be live music and a “silent disco.” Attendees can choose between two sessions: noon to 4 p.m. or 6 to 10 p.m. General admission tickets are $45 in advance (or $55 at the door, if available) and include a tasting glass and unlimited four-ounce tastings from more than 250 beers. VIP tickets are $90. An expert-led course of six Beer and Cheese Pairings is an additional $15. worldbeerfestival.com
Black Twig Cider House anniversary
Black Twig Cider House, a cider-focused restaurant, celebrates its first year Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with local cider on draft, bottles and in the txtox (a Spanish cider barrel where people can get samples of cider in 2- to 4-ounce pours). Children will be able to get pours of non-alcoholic cider. Black Twig is at 2812 Erwin Road, Durham. Blacktwigciderhouse.com. The cider house also will host a cider class and tasting at Taste the Event as well as a gluten-free dinner at Primal Food & Drink on April 21. tastetheevent.com/tickets/
Garner Food Truck rodeo
The April Foods Day Food Truck Rodeo is in downtown Garner Sunday, April 2, from noon to 5 p.m. on Main Street from Griffin to Purvis streets. There will be 14 local food trucks and three craft brewers. The event will also feature live entertainment by My Cousin Skinny and The Gifted Arts, local craft vendors and a kids activities zone. There is free parking and admission. downtowngarner.com.
Participating trucks are: American Meltdown, Oak City Fish and Chips, The Humble Pig, Ty’s All Natural, Route Bistro, Chick-N-Que, Baguettaboutit, Not Just Icing, Hibachi Xpress, Sarge’s Chef on Wheels, Bam Pow Chow, Fuzzy’s Empanadas, JAM Ice Cream and Rare Earth-The Farm with a Food Truck. There will also be three local craft brewers: Brice’s Brewing (recently opened in Garner at 1822 Garner Station Blvd.), Brueprint Brewing and Deep River Brewing.
Red Beans Road Show at Crook’s Corner
Crook’s Corner, 610 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, is hosting a one-night popup dinner Tuesday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. Pableaux Johnson, and writer and photographer, is bringing his New Orleans tradition back to the Triangle. Chef Bill Smith and crew will host a casual supper/photo opening with red beans & rice, cornbread, a dessert and beer and wine. Tickets are $50. redbeansroadshow.com/chill1
Watts Grocery Asian dinner
The Durham restaurant at 1116 Broad St., is switching up its menu for one night on April 5. The chef will feature an Asian menu with Coconut broth soup with fresh shrimp, pickled carrots and glass noodles and maple soy seared duck breast over cashew scallion rice. Call 919-416-5040 or go to wattsgrocery.com to make reservations.
Dames in the Kitchen
The Dames in the Kitchen fundraiser will feature food prepared by many of the state’s leading cookbook authors and chefs while raising money for the Interfaith Food Shuttle. The event is Thursday, April 6, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at The Root Cellar. The restaurant is at 750 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Chapel Hill.
The fundraiser is organized by the North Carolina Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier, a philanthropic organization of female leaders in the food, beverage and hospitality industries who believe in education and philanthropy. The NC Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier – comprised of invite-only members – was founded in 2015.
The event has a theme of a “culinary tour through North Carolina.” Live bluegrass music will be provided by Susi Gott & the Kitchen Dudes. Tickets are $65 at brownpapertickets.com/event/2887188, with $30 of the price tax deductible.
Raffle tickets are $10 and feature prizes such as a trip to Las Vegas, an overnight stay at The Fearrington Inn, a Dames cookbook library and more. The Interfaith Food Shuttle is a statewide organization that helps those in need. lesdamesnc.com.
Southern Ideal Home Show
The Southern Ideal Home Show, which is April 7 to 9 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, is partnering with local restaurants, breweries and wineries for the fifth edition of Brews and Bites, an event highlighting food and drinks from nearby businesses. The tastings from brewmasters and chefs are available all three days of the show in the Jim Graham Building. Tastings are included with admission. Tickets are available online for $9 and at the door for $10, and children under 15 are free with a paying adult. Advance tickets are available at Walgreen’s locations throughout the Triangle. SouthernIdealHomeShow.com.
Bull City Homebrew Chili Challenge
A chili cookoff will take place Saturday, April 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at Bull City Homebrew, 1906 E. N.C. 54, Suite 200B, Durham. People can enter two categories: chili with homebrew, and chili without (to make it kid-friendly). Crockpots can be fired up at noon, with tasting and judging at 12:30. The event is free to enter and free to sample. Prizes will be awarded for each category. A portion of the proceeds will go to CWS-Durham, an agency helping to resettle refugees. Go to Bull City’s Facebook page for registration details.
Beer and Bacon Fest
The annual Beer and Bacon Fest is noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event will feature 75 craft beers, live music and restaurant and bacon tastings. Tickets range from $39 to $79. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com
Cooking for a Classic
Due to the unforeseen illness of one of the contestants, the final championship round of the Cooking for a Classic chefs competition has been rescheduled to Monday, April 10. Tickets for the March 27 date will be honored, and the event will still take place at 1705 Prime in Raleigh, 1705 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh.
One winner will receive the keys to a 1969 Corvette Stingray. Proceeds from the competition will benefit the Lucy Daniels Center, a therapeutic education setting and mental health treatment facility for children of preschool through elementary-school age.
The remaining two chefs, who battled it out from a field of 16, will present a three-course small-plate menu plus a signature cocktail, wine or beer pairing for each course. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 seating for each event. Guests rate the dishes using a smartphone and help determine the winner.
Tickets for Round 2 are $75 plus tax and gratuity, and are available at www.cookingforaclassic.com. Tickets for the semifinals are $100, and $125 for the finals.
Classes
Casseroles that Don’t Disappoint
Remember the Women’s League and Church Fellowship cookbooks of yesteryear? Those will put you in the mood for Sheri Castle’s menu of straight-up Poppy Seed Chicken; Greek Baked Ziti; Easy Chicken Chilaquiles; Sweet Potato Sonker with Milk Dip. March 30, 6 p.m. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Learn At Lunch: The Asian Galleries - Ackland Museum
The Ackland Art Museum has reinstalled its galleries of Asian art, presenting its renowned collection from across the Asian continent in a whole new way. Join the museum’s associate curator Bradley Bailey as he shares a presentation of the two components to the exhibition. This is a one-hour class. Menu: Spring Rolls, Egg Custard Pots with Asparagus and Peas; Butternut Squash Dal. March 31, noon. $30. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Basic Knife Skills
Chef Brian Adornetto will teach proper knife skills. Learn basic cutting and chopping techniques, how to hold a knife properly and how to care for and sharpen your knives in this wildly popular class series. After practicing knife skills, a snack will be served. Bring your own chef’s knife, otherwise, one will be provided. April 1, noon and 3 p.m. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Sushi with Masa Tsujimura
Chef Masa has over 30 years of experience in sushi preparation and has trained dozens of sushi chefs throughout his career. Ready your chopsticks and try your hand at sushi preparation with help from a local professional. Menu: California Roll; Tuna Roll; Cucumber Hand Roll; Nigiri Sushi. April 2, 2 p.m. $55. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Cooking 101: Roast Chicken Dinner
Learn roasting techniques and top it off with a simply delicious cobbler for dessert. Menu: Roasted Root Vegetables with Mixed Greens and a Honey Mustard Vinaigrette; Herb and Lemon Roasted Chicken; Roasted Potatoes; Pan Gravy; Asparagus; Berry Cobbler. April 3, 5 p.m. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Cooking 101: The Easy Stir Fry
Stir fry is a great way to use what you have on hand for a quick and healthy meal. Menu: Orange Chicken Stir Fry; Perfect Rice; Easy Mango Sorbet with Ginger Cookies. April 4, 5 p.m. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Spring Pasta
Learn how to use seasonal vegetables in a classic pasta recipe. Menu: Melted Leek and Zucchini Fettuccini with a Parmesan Crisps; Spaghetti with Roasted Mushroom Marsala Sauce; Uovo in Raviolo with Crispy Sage and Pancetta; Tiramisu Pudding. April 6, 5 p.m. $55. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Food and drink tours
Tap the Triangle craft beer tour
Tap the Triangle offers craft beer tours in Durham, Chapel Hill and Raleigh. TTT will offer a Friday night “hop on, hop off” shuttle connecting the breweries in Durham for a flat rate. The company has partnered with a dozen breweries and bottle shops and offers tours from $24.99 to $69.99. They package beer tastings with transportation. There is a 20-percent discount in April to celebrate North Carolina Beer Month. TapTheTriangle.com
Taste Carolina
Taste Carolina offers a variety of food tours in Chapel Hill, Durham, Raleigh and Hillsborough including tasting tours, Raleigh Roots Tour, Dinner and Drinks tours and a Speakeasies Cocktail Tour. For descriptions, dates and reservations, go to tastecarolina.net.
Tobacco Road Tours
Tobacco Road Tours offers several tours in Raleigh and Durham . They include the Raleigh Walking Culinary & Cultural Tour, Raleigh Craft Cocktail Tour and the Raleigh Pub Crawl & Haunted Adventure Tour. For descriptions, dates and reservations, go to tobaccoroadtours.com.
Tour of Lassiter Distilling Company
Tour the facility in downtown Knightdale to see how Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum is made. Tours run for 30-45 minutes and include a sample of our rum for all guests 21 and over. Lassiter Distilling Company, 319 N. First Ave., Knightdale. 919-295-0111, lassiterdistilling.com.
