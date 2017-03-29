Specialty of the House: Glasshalfull’s Strawberry Gazpacho goes beyond the tomato

Editor’s note: We seek recipes from Triangle restaurants requested by readers.
I’m still thinking about the version of that summer specialty gazpacho I had at Glasshalfull last year. That tells you how delicious it was. How great it would be if you could get the recipe for us.
I believe that Marshall Smith was still at Glasshalfull in Carrboro when I enjoyed that soup. Smith is no longer at the restaurant, but I understand that the current chef at Glasshalfull is still using the recipe.
Donna Maroni, Chapel Hill
Glasshalfull blends a seasonal series of gazpacho in the spring and summer, restaurant co-owner and Executive Chef Anthony Del Sarto said.
Strawberry, peach and melon, along with the traditional chilled tomato soup, share the spotlight at the Mediterranean-inspired, contemporary American restaurant. Del Sarto credits former Executive Chef Marshall Smith – now at Dean’s Seafood Grill in Cary – with creating the featured strawberry gazpacho.
“Local strawberries around here are just insane; they’re so good,” Del Sarto said. “When they get to that point where they’re so watery, they almost take on that kind of soupy flavor anyway. We were like, ‘Well, I’m sure we can make a gazpacho out of this.’ It’s almost the same thing you do with a tomato gazpacho, except with the strawberries.”
Del Sarto, who has been at Glasshalfull for 10 years, got his start at the age of 15. He was sharing a birthday meal with his mom at a pizza shop in Boone when she told the shop’s owner that her son needed a job. He was hired to wash dishes, Del Sarto said, and was cooking within a month.
He moved from there to Asheville and Colorado. At one point, he was a partner in a Banner Elk restaurant.
“You’re constantly busy, you’re constantly moving, and you’re constantly working, and I’ve kind of got issues sitting still and not doing stuff, so it worked out really well for me,” he said. “It brings out creativity, which is awesome to do.”
At Glasshalfull, Del Sarto gets to play with a bounty of local produce, meats and cheeses.
The restaurant is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year by reintroducing favorite dishes from the past every week and hosting special wine dinners and promotions. The kitchen also will team up in June with a local farm for the 10th annual Farm to Fork Picnic in Pittsboro.
They also continue to donate 10 percent of sales every Tuesday to UNC’s Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Del Sarto said.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Send recipe requests, including your name and city, to Specialty of the House, The News & Observer, P.O. Box 191, Raleigh, N.C. 27602 or email featureseds@newsobserver.com. Put “Specialty” in the subject line.
Want to try it?
▪ The restaurant: Glasshalfull, 106 S. Greensboro St., Carrboro, 919-967-9784, glasshalfull.net
▪ Make it at home: Find this recipe and other restaurant news on Page 2.
Strawberry Gazpacho
Keep the tops on the strawberries when making this soup. It saves time and adds a little bitter to the sweet strawberry and a little bit of texture to the soup.
5 pints strawberries, washed (do not remove stems)
1 bulb fennel, including the fronds
1 yellow onion, peeled
1 tablespoon chopped tarragon
1 tablespoon chopped mint
1 tablespoon chopped basil
1 1/2 teaspoons toasted and ground fennel seed
1 lemon, juiced and zested
1 cucumber, peeled and seeded
1 small red pepper, seeded and chopped
1 small jalapeño, seeded and chopped
2 tablespoon agave
1 1/2 cups blended olive oil (The restaurant uses an olive oil-canola blend)
1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar
salt and black pepper to taste
2 teaspoon Anisett liquor (or Sambuca or Pernod)
Blend all ingredients together until emulsified. Serve with a little drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and fennel fronds.
Comments