Triangle foodie events: Dinners, classes, tours, beer and more

Events
Cocktail history at The Durham
The Durham hotel is launching a “History of the Cocktail” series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. On one Wednesday per month, head to the rooftop bar where head bartender Kevin Coe and Alley Twenty Six owner/head bartender Shannon Healey will explore the origins of a notable cocktail. On April 19, it will be the Manhattan. The hotel is at 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. thedurham.com
Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market
The Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market kicks off Wednesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in City Plaza on the 400 block of Fayetteville Street. The kick off features Earth Day festivities and live music. The market, which is open through Oct. 11, will feature rotating vendors with fresh produce and grab-and-go lunch options. They include new vendors Cakes Delish, Carolina Grits & Co., Chadwick’s Seafood, Copeland Springs Farm, Heaven Scent Honey, Living Kitchen, Michael’s English Muffins, Out on a Limb, Slice Pie Company, and Willowbrook Flowers. godowntownraleigh.com/farmers-market
TASTE culinary event
The multi-day culinary event is April 20-23 and features classes and dinners from area chefs, culinary artisans, artists, brewmasters, sommeliers and mixologists. This includes the Grand Taste Experience on April 20 in downtown Durham with dozens of samples. A whole hog demonstration at Green Button Farm is April 21 with “Barbecue Man” Wyatt Dickson and Hog Farmer Ryan Butler with a sample of PICNIC’s barbecue. A three-course gluten-free dinner is April 21 at Primal Food & Spirits with ciders from Black Twig Cider House and dessert by JP Pastry. A cider talk and tasting at Black Twig Cider House is April 21. There also is a regional grand TASTE experience; wine vs. beer at the Durham Bulls stadium, tacos and tequila night; jazz brunch at NanaSteak and more. A portion of ticket proceeds will go to the East Durham Children’s Initiative. For a schedule and tickets, go to tastetheevent.com.
HerbFest
The 18th annual Wake Forest HerbFest will be held April 21-23 and April 28-May 1 in downtown Wake Forest at Festival Park, 525 S. White St., Wake Forest. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The annual event features vendors catering to those interested in gardening and home cooking. This year’s featured herb is cilantro. On Saturday, April 22, Earth Day, the Weekend Gardner Radio Program from WPTF will broadcast live from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is free. The event is outdoors, rain or shine. The event raises money for the Graham Johnson Cultural Arts Endowment, a non-profit organization which brings arts education and public art projects to local schools and the community. facebook.com/Herbfest/
Brewgaloo
More than 90 breweries will be part of the downtown Raleigh beer festival 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22. In addition to the beer, there will be food trucks, live music and street vendors. The breweries and others will be set up all along Fayetteville Street. Tickets are $45. Fans can also gain admittance to a sampling event of sour beers and barrel-aged beers for $25, 3-5 p.m. Saturday. shoplocalraleigh.org/brewgaloo
Southern Women’s Show
The Southern Women’s Show will feature chef appearances and events April 21 to 23, at the NC State Fairgrounds, including Jenny Brule, a chef and food writer; Monica Smith, a chef competitor on Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” and more. For a schedule and tickets, go to SouthernShows.com/WRA.
Great Grapes Wine and Food Festival
The 14th annual Great Grapes Wine and Food Festival is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event will feature more than 200 wines, live music, food, a children’s area and arts and crafts. Tickets range from $20 to $55. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com
Stir the Pot dinners
Award-winning Atlanta chef and cookbook author Asha Gomez, who has gained acclaim for combining her Indian heritage with Southern cuisine, is the guest chef for Ashley Christensen’s spring edition of Stir the Pot. The dinner series benefits the Southern Foodways Alliance and includes two meals on April 23 and 24.
Gomez will prepare a five-course meal at Poole’s Diner, 426 S. McDowell St., Raleigh, on Sunday, April 23. Tickets are $100 each at spring2017stirthepot.bpt.me.
On Monday, April 24, a potluck dinner and film night will be held at Bridge Club, an event space above Death & Taxes at 105 E. Hargett St. Tickets are $35, and each guest must purchase a ticket and bring a side dish for sharing with 20 people. Christensen and friends will provide the main dish, with drinks from High Wire Distillery in Charleston, S.C. Tickets can be bought at spring2017stirthepotluck.bpt.me.
Chef Crawford’s Oakwood and Friends
Chef Scott Crawford is launching a guest chef series in April 23 at his restaurant, Crawford and Son, at 618 N. Person St. Raleigh. “Oakwood and Friends” will serve food from Crawford and collaborators – chefs from renowned restaurants in the Southeast. That includes Ryan Smith of Staplehouse in Atlanta, Mike Lata of The Ordinary in Charleston, S.C., John Fleer of Rhubarb in Asheville and Linton Hopkins of Restaurant Eugene in Atlanta.
The first dinner is Sunday, April 23, with Ryan Smith of Staplehouse. He won Bon Appetit’s “Best New Restaurant in the Country” and was a James Beard Foundation finalist for Best New Restaurant in 2016. Ticket information is at crawfordandsonrestaurant.com.
Bar Brunello wine classes
Bar Brunello, 117 E. Main St., Durham, will host wine classes starting April 23, on a variety of topics. Tickets for the first three classes – on orange wines, roses and Rieslings respectively – are on sale at barbrunello.com/wine-classes, with the orange wine class on April 23 almost sold out. Tickets are $35 to $45 depending on the class, and all classes include tastings of at least five wines. Select bottles from the tastings will be available for purchase at the end of each class. barbrunello.com
Cary’s Downtown Chowdown
Cary kicks off its food truck rodeos Sunday, April 23, on Chatham Street, between Harrison Avenue and Walker Street. The event is 12:30 to 5 p.m. The rodeo features 30 food trucks, beer and wine vendors. There will be live music and seating areas. Future rodeos are June 25, July 30 and Oct. 1. townofcary.org.
Jewish Food Festival
The Jewish Food Festival on April 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. celebrates traditional Jewish foods. Admission is free witha free parking shuttle. It will be at Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. levinjcc.org.
Parkside Raleigh Adventure Dinner
Triangle Food Adventures hosts a six-course dinner April 24 at 7 p.m. at Parkside, 301 W. Martin St., in downtown Raleigh. Advance tickets are $44.99 with an alcoholic beverage. For a menu and tickets, go to trifoodies.com/event/parkside-food-adventure-southern-comfort-food.
Views from The Durham
There will be guided constellation tours and science exhibits along with music and cocktail specials on the roof of The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham, April 24, from 8 to 11 p.m. Activities are hosted by Morehead Planetarium and Science Center and The NC Science Festival. All ages are welcome. thedurham.com/event/views-from-the-durham/
Seasons of the Sea dinner
Piedmont, an acclaimed Durham farm-to-table restaurant, is bringing in a chef who has earned a reputation as the South’s biscuit king for a special one-night-only dinner. As part of Piedmont’s recurring Seasons of the Sea dinner, Piedmont Executive Chef John May will be joined by Chef Karl Worley of Nashville’s Biscuit Love on April 25. The two will cook a five-course spring menu that shines a spotlight on North Carolina seafood – supplied by Locals Seafood – while also paying tribute to notable Southern chefs. Worley’s appearance is part of Piedmont’s seasonal series of meals that feature chefs, fishermen and advocates of sustainable seafood.
The dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person, or $90 per person with General Manager Crawford Leavoy’s cocktail pairings. A percentage of ticket proceeds will go to North Carolina Catch, a nonprofit that supports fisheries and a healthy coast in North Carolina. Call 919-683-1213 for reservations. The menu can be previewed at piedmontrestaurant.com in the Events section. The restaurant is at 401-B2 Foster St., Durham.
Sailing the Seas of Sour Fest
Sour beer lovers should head to Neuse River Brewing Co. in Raleigh April 30 for its “Sailing The Seas of Sour Fest.” Tickets are $30 to $50, and proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. A ticket gets you entry to one of two time slots (12-2 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.) and the full package includes a seafood boil and all-you-can-eat oysters, plus a sampling of 11 different sour beers.
Women in beer
Women in the beer industry will be at House Of Hops in Raleigh April 30 from 2 to 3 p.m. for a Q&A. Speakers include the owner and president of Asheville’s Highland Brewing, Leah Ashburn, and her brewmaster Hollie Stephenson, plus Fullsteam sales director Mary Eliza McRae and the executive director of the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild, Margo Knight Metzger. There will be a food truck (the women-owned Pho Nomenal Dumpling truck) and live music, too. Tickets are $15 and include a beer. Proceeds will benefit SHIFT NC, a Durham charity that works to reduce teen pregnancies. houseofhopsnc.com, shiftnc.org
TerraVita ticket launch dinner
The TerraVita Food & Drink Festival is partnering with the Asheville-based Blind Pig Supper Club to serve an eight-course feast prepared by eight different chefs May 7. The 5 p.m. dinner serves as a teaser for the four-day event Oct. 18-21, which will continue to be held in Chapel Hill. It also will serve as a launch for ticket sales, which will begin at the conclusion of the dinner at 10 p.m. The Blind Pig Supper Club, created in 2011, plans popup dinners with the venue and menu under wraps until 48 hours before the event.
The participating chefs on May 7 are: Steve Goff, Brinehaus Meat & Provisions, Raleigh; Kim Hunter, Kimbap Café, Raleigh; Matthew Krenz, The Asbury, Charlotte; Phoebe Lawless, Scratch, Durham; Mike Moore, The Blind Pig Supper Club, Asheville; Dean Neff, PinPoint Restaurant, Wilmington; Jeff Seizer, Royale, Raleigh; and Jamie Swofford, The Chef’s Farmer, Shelby.
Tickets are $88 each. Gratuity isn’t included. Diners are asked to bring their own beverages. Wine and beer are permitted while hard liquor isn’t. Proceeds will benefit the TerraVita Educational Foundation, which supports nutritional education and works with organizations that support access to safe, fresh food. TerraVitaFest.com.
Chefs for Change
A fundraising dinner series from Families Moving Forward continues at The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St, Durham. A Durham chef will serve three or more courses at a ticketed dinner with proceeds benefitting the organization, which provides temporary homes to homeless families with children. The participating chefs are Seth Gross, Pompieri and Bull City Burger & Brewery, June 19; Billy Cotter, Toast and Dashi, Aug. 21; and John May, Piedmont, Oct. 16. There will be a finale gala Dec. 18. Tickets are $75 and include the meal, wine and beer. A limited number of series passes will be sold for all four events and gala. Gala tickets are $50. Tickets are sold in advance only. familiesmovingforwardnc.org/chefsforchange
Classes
Nutrition Bites at Chef Mario’s
Taste Nutrition Consulting partners with locally owned restaurants to teach classes that tackle popular nutrition topics while showcasing each restaurant’s nutritious offerings. Practice your knife skills and learn how to become efficient in the kitchen April 20 at Chef Mario’s Inc., 2610 Wycliff Rd #23, Raleigh, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. There will be a hands-on cooking lessons followed by dinner. $75 plus tax. 919-781-4141, chefmario.com.
Southern-Inspired Cocktail Party
Put a Southern twist on a Latin cocktail menu at Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill, April 23, at 2 p.m. Menu: Corn, Shrimp and Chive Fritters with Chile-Lime Aioli; Crabmeat Salad with Avocado on Asian Chips; Cream Biscuits with Jalapeno Ham Salad; Spicy Pimiento Cheese Cups; Pibil Pulled Pork Sliders with Pickled Onions; Blueberry-Mint Juleps. $50. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Spring Pestos from the Garden:
Katie Coleman, chef and owner of Durham Spirits Company, will host a class on garden-fresh pestos April 24 at Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham. Coleman will demonstrate how to make the pestos, and attendees will make some to take home. $28 for garden members, $35 for the public. The session is 6 to 8 p.m. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
French Dinner Party
Sheri Castle channels her inner Julia Child at Southern Season, 201 Estes Drive, Chapel Hill, on April 25 at 6 p.m. and enters the world of rich food without reservation. Menu: Cream of Asparagus Soup; Cafe-Style Salad Plate Trio with Cheeses and Baguette; Coq au Vin Mousseux; Lemon Pots de Creme with Candied Lemon Peel. $50. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Fox Farm and Forage
Fox Farm & Forage is a small woman-owned farm that produces gourmet edible mushrooms that are grown indoors in a controlled environment. Amy Fox will teach the best techniques for cooking mushrooms at Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill on April 26 at 6 p.m. 919-929-7133, www.southernseason.com.
Food and drink tours
Tap the Triangle craft beer tour
Tap the Triangle offers craft beer tours in Durham, Chapel Hill and Raleigh. TTT will offer a Friday night “hop on, hop off” shuttle connecting the breweries in Durham for a flat rate. The company has partnered with a dozen breweries and bottle shops and offers tours from $24.99 to $69.99. They package beer tastings with transportation. There is a 20-percent discount in April to celebrate North Carolina Beer Month. TapTheTriangle.com
Taste Carolina
Taste Carolina offers a variety of food tours in Chapel Hill, Durham, Raleigh and Hillsborough including tasting tours, Raleigh Roots Tour, Dinner and Drinks tours and a Speakeasies Cocktail Tour. For descriptions, dates and reservations, go to tastecarolina.net.
Tobacco Road Tours
Tobacco Road Tours offers several tours in Raleigh and Durham . They include the Raleigh Walking Culinary & Cultural Tour, Raleigh Craft Cocktail Tour and the Raleigh Pub Crawl & Haunted Adventure Tour. For descriptions, dates and reservations, go to tobaccoroadtours.com.
Triangle Food Tour
Guided culinary walking tours are offered in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and Cary on Saturday afternoons. Star times vary. Tickets are $45, plus service fee. Reservations must be made in advance. For descriptions, dates and reservations, go to trianglefoodtour.com
Tour of Lassiter Distilling Company
Tour the facility in downtown Knightdale to see how Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum is made. Tours run for 30-45 minutes and include a sample of our rum for all guests 21 and over. Lassiter Distilling Company, 319 N. First Ave., Knightdale. 919-295-0111, lassiterdistilling.com.
