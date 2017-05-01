Hey, Moms! What do you want to do for Mother’s Day?

Mother’s Day is a couple of weeks away and if you’re like me, you’re trying to decide what you want to do that day.
But if you’re also like me, the last thing you want on the day meant to celebrate you is to have to be somewhere. I don’t want to have to get out of bed early, make myself presentable, make my boys, who are 12 and 9, look presentable and go to brunch. My husband and I get to get the little people out the door five days a week as it is. A sixth day is punishment, not a celebration.
On Mother’s Day, I really just want to relax in my pajamas, drink my coffee and not listen to the kids bickering. So if you’re reading, James and Jackson, do me a favor and be nice to each other next Sunday.
And maybe heat me up a bagel.
How about you, mothers? What do you want to do for Mother’s Day? And what don’t you want to do?
Send your ideas to Sarah Nagem at snagem@newsobserver.com.
Happy Mother’s Day to all.
Jessaca Giglio: 919-829-4649, @jessacagiglio
