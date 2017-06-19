Listeria recall: If you have this hummus, return it to Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter has voluntarily recalled Fresh Foods Market Artisan Pine Nuts Hummus because of potential listeria contamination.
The hummus supplier, House of Thaller, notified Harris Teeter of the possible contamination and the Matthews-based grocery removed the hummus from its cases.
Shoppers who purchased the hummus should not eat it. Instead, customers can return it to Harris Teeter for a full refund.
Harris Teeter is using transaction data to notify shoppers who may have purchased the variety of hummus, according to a news release from the company.
For more information, go to harristeeter.com.
