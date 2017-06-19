Fresh Foods Market Artisan Pine Nuts Hummus
June 19, 2017 12:30 PM

Listeria recall: If you have this hummus, return it to Harris Teeter

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

MATTHEWS

Harris Teeter has voluntarily recalled Fresh Foods Market Artisan Pine Nuts Hummus because of potential listeria contamination.

The hummus supplier, House of Thaller, notified Harris Teeter of the possible contamination and the Matthews-based grocery removed the hummus from its cases.

Shoppers who purchased the hummus should not eat it. Instead, customers can return it to Harris Teeter for a full refund.

Harris Teeter is using transaction data to notify shoppers who may have purchased the variety of hummus, according to a news release from the company.

For more information, go to harristeeter.com.

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly.

Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

  Comments  

