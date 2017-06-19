Lab-grown meat: Coming to a grocer near you?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:21 A taste of the sea at the White Point Take Out restaurant in Atlantic Pause 1:54 B's Barbecue in Greenville still does things the old-fashioned way 1:42 Food truck Adobo Joe’s rendition of Filipino dish shines 3:25 Chicago style hot dogs come to the Piedmont 1:54 NC Senate team gulps its way to milk-chugging win 2:19 Hold the pickle, hold the lettuce in hamburger eating contest 0:21 American Meltdown food truck has a meltdown: loses wheels, employees and more 0:37 The best barista in the country works in Durham 2:13 CockaDoodleMoo serves global journey of barbecue and sandwiches 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Memphis Meats, a company that grows meat products like meatballs and southern fried chicken from animal cells in labs, made this video showing preparation and taste testing of some of the food items they produce. The rising global demand for food and for more ethical treatment of animals are driving scientists to come up with creative solutions to satisfy meat lovers around the world, says Liz Specht of the Good Food Institute, who spoke in the Society for In Vitro Biology meeting in Raleigh on June 13, 2017. Courtesy of Memphis Meats