Field peas stir fond memory

Love is a funny word for me because it relates to so many different states of emotion. Within those emotions are acts of love, things we do to share our feelings about someone or -thing.
Food, for me, and I imagine many of you, evokes memories of how you have been loved. Field peas do that for me. While I sorely miss my Mother and Dad and his mother, “Beana,” I smile every time I eat a field pea and remember them.
My grandmother was a stoic woman who lived through lots of trying times. Being a farm family during the Depression, I can only image the difficulties. She was also a very giving woman in her own way.
For me, she showed her love in making sure that every time we visited, an ample bowl of field peas was on the table, and that I got my fill of them. This was not as simple as going the supermarket. These peas started as seeds in the garden she worked in across the road from her house. These peas had her mark on them from beginning to end. Little did I know, when I was 9 years old, that those peas – and much of the rest of the food Grandma fed me – would impact the way I think, write, cook and consume food today.
Field peas have morphed into shell beans on menus and food writings today. Both phrases cover more than one pea. I’m fairly certain that Grandma’s peas were Dixie Lee peas. They were small and brown and earthy, and until very recently, that was what a field pea was in my mind.
Not anymore. I can have a different pea just about every day for a week, and most weeks in the summer, I do. There’s the six-week pea, tiny and brown-green, with almost an English pea flavor. The white acre pea has a small and oblong shape, white and delicate in flavor, yet sturdy.
The Crowder and the silver Crowder, its cousin they grow down east, are large and very earthy peas that like peppers and onions in the pot with them. The creamer, or lady creamer, is maybe the aristocrat of all the field peas. It’s one best cooked without the benefit of pork.
One of my favorites is the pink eye. It cooks to a beautiful color with a rich flavor and blends with a spoonful of marinated tomatoes or pepper onion relish ladled on top.
This salad will work with any of the varieties and is a much-appreciated potluck dish. The peas brighten a cookout, and I love them as the meal with an ear of corn and sliced tomatoes for a perfect taste of summer. Don’t get hung up with the vinegars. The raspberry adds a little sweetness, but you could substitute rice or white vinegar.
When Dad could get a bushel from his brother, his bonus was having my sister and I shelling those beans in the back seat of the Chevy going home to Greensboro. “If you goin’ to eat son, then you need to shell ’em,” he’d say.
I hate shelling peas. Thank goodness for shelling machines. Now eating peas is all about the love, not the work.
Serve With: This salad is great on its own, but any grilled item and corn on the cob taste happy together.
To Drink: Go with a choice for your protein. When I eat this salad as a meal, a cold, crisp Portuguese green wine is wonderful.
Fred Thompson is a Raleigh cookbook author and publisher of Edible Piedmont magazine. Reach him at fdtfx1@earthlink.net.
On TV
Fred Thompson is hosting a new cooking show called “Carolina Cooks with Fred Thompson.” It features his takes on fresh food and healthy eating. It airs on The CW22 on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m.
White Acre Pea Salad
1 to 1 1/2 pounds shelled white acre peas, or other shell beans of your choice
1 small ham hock
1 small onion, peeled and quartered
1 small dried chili pepper
1 bay leaf
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 small shallot, finely minced
1 clove garlic, finely minced
2 tablespoon tarragon vinegar
2 tablespoon raspberry vinegar
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup chopped, peeled tomatoes
1 tablespoon chopped chives
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the peas, ham hock, onion, chili pepper, bay leaf and balsamic vinegar. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for about 20 to 25 minutes or until tender.
Drain the peas.
3. Whisk the Dijon mustard, shallot, garlic, tarragon vinegar and raspberry vinegar until combined. Slowly whisk in the olive oil. Pour this mixture over the peas and toss. Add the tomatoes, chives and parsley and serve immediately or refrigerate in an air-tight container for 2 days. Serve at room temperature.
Yields: 4 to 6.
