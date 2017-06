Sears Landing: Fresh seafood by car or boat

By car or boat, patrons can enjoy specialties including crab cakes and grilled scallops at Sears Landing in Surf City. Plates come with a square of cornbread and a choice of sides, which might be collards, cheese grits, fried plantains or grilled asparagus. Diners also can sit outside on an upper porch or a lower deck. Dog-friendly picnic tables are available. A dozen rocking chairs overlook the waterway.