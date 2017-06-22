Where locals go for seafood at Topsail

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Sears Landing: Fresh seafood by car or boat Pause 2:21 A taste of the sea at the White Point Take Out restaurant in Atlantic 1:54 B's Barbecue in Greenville still does things the old-fashioned way 1:42 Food truck Adobo Joe’s rendition of Filipino dish shines 3:25 Chicago style hot dogs come to the Piedmont 1:54 NC Senate team gulps its way to milk-chugging win 2:19 Hold the pickle, hold the lettuce in hamburger eating contest 0:21 American Meltdown food truck has a meltdown: loses wheels, employees and more 0:37 The best barista in the country works in Durham 2:13 CockaDoodleMoo serves global journey of barbecue and sandwiches Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email By car or boat, patrons can enjoy specialties including crab cakes and grilled scallops at Sears Landing in Surf City. Plates come with a square of cornbread and a choice of sides, which might be collards, cheese grits, fried plantains or grilled asparagus. Diners also can sit outside on an upper porch or a lower deck. Dog-friendly picnic tables are available. A dozen rocking chairs overlook the waterway. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

